All-new Toyota Yaris Cross unveiled: Why it should but won’t launch in India

Toyota plans to make 1,50,000 of the Toyota Yaris Cross in France a year alongside the hatchback for the European market. But will only go on sale next year.

Toyota has taken the wraps off of the all-new Yaris Cross. The Yaris Cross a crossover model based on the Yaris hatchback sold in Europe. Toyota has essentially built a more spacious and higher-riding version of the Yaris with increased ground clearance. The Yaris Cross was scheduled to make its debut at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic forcing the cancellation of the event, the crossover model’s debut was pushed till today.

Positioned below the Toyota C-HR, the Yaris Cross uses a 2,560mm wheelbase, identical to the hatchback. But it is 240mm longer, measuring in at 4,180mm in length. The Yaris cross is also wider at by 20mm and taller by 90mm.

The Yaris Cross, unlike other models in its segment in Europe, does feature all-wheel-drive. Europe will also get a hybrid powertrain for the Yaris Cross with a 1.5-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine paired with an electric motor. The maximum output of the hybrid powertrain is rated at 116hp.

Toyota India’s lineup for India currently includes the Glanza (a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno), Yaris sedan, Innova, Fortuner, Vellfire and Camry along with the Land Cruiser models. While the Yaris Cross looks super cool, it won’t be launched in India. According to the deal with Maruti Suzuki and Toyota, Toyota is currently working on a sub-compact model which will essentially be a rebadged version of the Vitara Brezza. Which is why, the Toyota Yaris Cross is unlikely to be offered in the Indian market Although, Toyota has hinted at its plans for the Indian market which does lead us to believe that Toyota may be mulling the introduction of the C-HR in India to replace the now discontinued Corolla Altis.

