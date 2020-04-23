All-new Toyota Yaris Cross unveiled: Why it should but won’t launch in India

Toyota plans to make 1,50,000 of the Toyota Yaris Cross in France a year alongside the hatchback for the European market. But will only go on sale next year.

By:Updated: April 23, 2020 5:30:12 PM

Toyota has taken the wraps off of the all-new Yaris Cross. The Yaris Cross a crossover model based on the Yaris hatchback sold in Europe. Toyota has essentially built a more spacious and higher-riding version of the Yaris with increased ground clearance. The Yaris Cross was scheduled to make its debut at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic forcing the cancellation of the event, the crossover model’s debut was pushed till today.

Positioned below the Toyota C-HR, the Yaris Cross uses a 2,560mm wheelbase, identical to the hatchback. But it is 240mm longer, measuring in at 4,180mm in length. The Yaris cross is also wider at by 20mm and taller by 90mm.

The Yaris Cross, unlike other models in its segment in Europe, does feature all-wheel-drive. Europe will also get a hybrid powertrain for the Yaris Cross with a 1.5-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine paired with an electric motor. The maximum output of the hybrid powertrain is rated at 116hp.

Toyota India’s lineup for India currently includes the Glanza (a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno), Yaris sedan, Innova, Fortuner, Vellfire and Camry along with the Land Cruiser models. While the Yaris Cross looks super cool, it won’t be launched in India. According to the deal with Maruti Suzuki and Toyota, Toyota is currently working on a sub-compact model which will essentially be a rebadged version of the  Vitara Brezza. Which is why, the Toyota Yaris Cross is unlikely to be offered in the Indian market Although, Toyota has hinted at its plans for the Indian market which does lead us to believe that Toyota may be mulling the introduction of the C-HR in India to replace the now discontinued Corolla Altis.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

All-new Toyota Yaris Cross unveiled: Why it should but won't launch in India

All-new Toyota Yaris Cross unveiled: Why it should but won't launch in India

Mahindra Racing's D'Ambrosio & Wehrlein to compete in Formula E virtual race: Here's how to watch

Mahindra Racing's D'Ambrosio & Wehrlein to compete in Formula E virtual race: Here's how to watch

Skoda Karoq, new Rapid and Superb digital launch likely on May 6

Skoda Karoq, new Rapid and Superb digital launch likely on May 6

BS6 Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear launched at Rs 59,802: Drum brake variant no longer on sale!

BS6 Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear launched at Rs 59,802: Drum brake variant no longer on sale!

Exclusive! Kia Sonet runs into problem after trademark objection on name: Venue, Brezza rival launch in 2020

Exclusive! Kia Sonet runs into problem after trademark objection on name: Venue, Brezza rival launch in 2020

All-new or refreshed Audi BS6 cars in the pipeline: Diesel not ruled out entirely

All-new or refreshed Audi BS6 cars in the pipeline: Diesel not ruled out entirely

IMMA appoints Bajaj Auto Executive Director Rakesh Sharma as its President

IMMA appoints Bajaj Auto Executive Director Rakesh Sharma as its President

Coronavirus Tips: 6 key frequently touched points you must sanitise in your car

Coronavirus Tips: 6 key frequently touched points you must sanitise in your car

India to challenge China's lithium-ion might as Faradion to set up shop soon

India to challenge China's lithium-ion might as Faradion to set up shop soon

Xiaomi Mi 1S: An electric scooter costing less than half of Xiaomi Mi 10 smartphone

Xiaomi Mi 1S: An electric scooter costing less than half of Xiaomi Mi 10 smartphone

Covid-19 Relief: Maruti Suzuki JV hands over 2 lakh triple-ply face masks to Haryana Government

Covid-19 Relief: Maruti Suzuki JV hands over 2 lakh triple-ply face masks to Haryana Government

Range-topping Mercedes-Benz E-Class Elite: BMW 530d-rival gets more power, features

Range-topping Mercedes-Benz E-Class Elite: BMW 530d-rival gets more power, features

India's electric vehicle revolution is stuck at 25kmph and Ather's plan is for faster scooters

India's electric vehicle revolution is stuck at 25kmph and Ather's plan is for faster scooters

MG Hector vs MG Hector Plus: Similarities and differences explained

MG Hector vs MG Hector Plus: Similarities and differences explained

Piaggio extends warranty for Vespa and Aprilia: Free service valid for 30 days after lockdown

Piaggio extends warranty for Vespa and Aprilia: Free service valid for 30 days after lockdown

Sebastian Vettel's refusal to Ferrari contract could start musical chair in F1 grid in 2021

Sebastian Vettel's refusal to Ferrari contract could start musical chair in F1 grid in 2021

BS6 Mahindra KUV100 NXT launched: Maruti Ignis-rival price, features, specs

BS6 Mahindra KUV100 NXT launched: Maruti Ignis-rival price, features, specs

BS6 Yamaha FZ 25, FZS 25 specifications revealed: Launch timeline and expected price!

BS6 Yamaha FZ 25, FZS 25 specifications revealed: Launch timeline and expected price!

First batch Audi A8L and Q8 sold out in India: Here's when you can order one

First batch Audi A8L and Q8 sold out in India: Here's when you can order one

Coronavirus-led boom for car, bike sales: Pleasant surprise for auto industry post Covid-19?

Coronavirus-led boom for car, bike sales: Pleasant surprise for auto industry post Covid-19?