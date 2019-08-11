All-new Toyota Supra to boast more power but will not have a manual option

You know it, right? Toyota and BMW have inked a pact wherein they will jointly work on their next sportscars as well as electric technologies. As it stands, both the automakers have launched the first cut of their automobiles - the Supra and Z4 respectively. In a conversation with Autoblog, Tetsuya Tada the Supra's new chief engineer says that the next-gen car will have more power. He also elaborated that the Supra will continue without a manual gearbox. Instead, those interested in a Toyota sportscar with a manual 'box should look at the 86.

Tada says that initially the Supra's development with BMW was a bit delayed because the then BMW head wanted an i8 update too. However, now that the BMW head has moved on to some other role, it was easy concentrating on the Z4 and Supra. While BMW was happy with the character of their Z4, Toyota pretty much wanted to give their buyers a serious sportscar experience. The 350hp power output of the Toyota compared to the BMW's near 400hp might not point to that direction though. Tada also mentions that, "With a sports car, the promise is to offer more performance with each additional version." This signals that there is more power that can be expected in 2023 when the vehicle receives an overhaul.

Toyota as usual will be giving the car a fair share of upgrades before the full-fledged revamp. These might include a snazzier version or even carbon-ceramic brakes. A roadster version of the Supra too was declined by Tada as he believes that the Z4 already does the job.

Differences between Supra and Z4 is not limited to the badges and power numbers. The Supra in the interest of reliability, uses an older-gen BMW infotainment and has a lighter steering wheel. It also has less driving modes too.

Source: Autoblog