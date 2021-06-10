All-new Toyota Landcruiser LC300 unveiled with styling updates, more features

A huge 230mm ground clearance is being promised while the SUV has got a revised crawling feature that helps maintain momentum without accelerator inputs.

After many teaser shots, spy reveals, the all-new Toyota Landcruiser has been officially unveiled. Not only is this SUV based on a new frame but in the process, it retains its ladder frame architecture and has lost 200kg weight. A bit of trivia here is that this new-gen model comes in 14 years after the last one debuted. This may be the longest before a car got an overhaul. The Landcruiser LC300, replaces the LC200 which was absent globally from the last two years. Toyota engineers have also ensured a lower centre of gravity, suspension retuning to contain the body roll of the car. The all-new LED headlights promise better visibility in the night whereas the huge grille will even give few BMWs a run for their money. Interestingly, the dimensions of the SUV remain the same as the previous model, barring a few trims.

The cabin too sees a flourish and is a departure from the earlier’s model’s staid looks. A 12.3-inch infotainment is optional whereas a 9.0-inch unit is standard. Apple CarPlay as well as Android Auto finally make their way to the Toyota Landcruiser LC300 and there is also a head-up display, 360-degree camera monitor, as well as wireless smartphone charging. Like in the smaller Fortuner, there is also the air ioniser, powered tailgate, and electrically adjustable front seats.

As far as the engine goes, there are two options – a petrol and diesel. The 3.3-litre turbodiesel is all-new and makes 305hp of power and a massive 700Nm. As for the turbo petrol V6, Toyota promises 409hp and 650Nm. This motor is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and can do 0-100kmph in just 6.7s. A huge 230mm ground clearance is being promised while the SUV has got a revised crawling feature that helps maintain momentum without accelerator inputs. This comes in handy during off-roading. 4WD is standard and customers can also choose to lock the differentials for added traction. An advanced Multi-Terrain system too is present.

As far as safety is concerned, a new Parking Brake Support helps prevents incidents in the parking lot. An emergency steering and crash avoidance function, which assists with steering and lane-keeping and is triggered when the driver performs a steering manoeuvre to avoid a collision, has also been added. Another function is that of detecting oncoming vehicles at intersections as well as pedestrians crossing the street when the vehicle is turning in either direction.

While globally, the new Landcruiser LC300 will be launched later this year, an Indian entry cannot be ruled out. Perhaps mid-next year is what we believe when TKM will import the car.

