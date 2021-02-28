All-new Tata Safari accessory package details out: Front parking sensors, wireless charger and more

If you are someone looking for more creature comforts from your new Tata Safari, then the Accomplished and Pro versions make more sense. More of an outdoorsy person, then skip everything and head over to the relevantly-named packages.

The new Tata Safari looks like it has disrupted the segment. At least for the time being. Dealerships are recording healthy footfalls and at the same time, online interest too seems to be high. Tata Motors wants to cash in on this boom and has revealed accessory packages for the Safari. There are four in all and while the prices haven’t been specified, given the base accessory package is feature-rich, expect around Rs 40,000 more depending on the different feature set. The four packages include Accomplished, Accomplished Pro, Adventure and Adventure Pro. If you are someone looking for more creature comforts from your Safari, then the Accomplished and Pro versions make more sense. More of an outdoorsy person, then skip everything and head over to the relevantly-named packages. These are available at all Tata dealerships and do not void the warranty.

In the Accomplished package, one gets dummy exhaust chrome, mudflaps, tailgate chrome, rear bumper chrome, bonnet mascot, scuff plates, puddle lamps, air purifier, carpets, floor mats with Tata logo, sun shades and neck cushions with memory foam. Over this, the Pro version brings underbody lighting, wireless charger, front parking sensors, side steps and rear seat entertainment.

On the Adventure package, one gets bonnet scoop, front parking sensors, side steps, dashcam, backseat organiser, 3D moulded mats, and scuff plates. Add the Pro version and aside from all that you get on the Adventure package, Tata Motors will throw in a cycle carrier, luggage bags, jerry cans, wheel steps and a roof rack that can carry up to 75kg load.

Apart from these packages, customers can also buy individual accessory items as ala carte. From what features are mentioned above, customers can also get their hands on a tyre pressure monitoring system in the ala carte bin. There are no performance upgrades and the Safari will continue to be offered with a 170hp/350Nm, 2.0-litre diesel engine, with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic.

