All-new Suzuki S-Cross Unveiled Internationally: Features 360-degree camera & more

The 2022 Suzuki S-Cross is now revealed for the European market. The updated model features a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, heated front seats and more.

By:Updated: Nov 25, 2021 6:33 PM
2022 Suzuki S-Cross

 

Internationally, the all-new Suzuki S-Cross has finally shed the veils. The company has recently revealed the new-gen model in the European market, and it will go on sale in other markets at a later stage. While there is no confirmation on its arrival in the Indian market yet, it is anticipated to reach Indian showroom floors by sometime next year only.

As regards changes, the all-new Suzuki S-Cross ditches the crossover theme for a rather macho styling. Talking of the front face, it now features a squared-off appeal with a high-set bonnet, sharp LED headlamps, a glossy black grille, and a dual-tone bumper. The silver scuff plates also help in breaking the visual bulk of the chin. Overall this face looks very familiar to the XL6’s.

2022 Suzuki S-Cross fnt

Sideways, black cladding runs across the length and over the squarish wheel arches. The alloy wheels are 17-inch units, and they fill up the wheel arches quite elegantly. The rear face looks the most different of all the Suzuki vehicles currently on sale across the globe. It gets clear-lens tail lamps, which are connected. The rear bumper is a revised unit as well. Overall, the design looks posh and upmarket in comparison to the outgoing model.

Inside, the dashboard reminds of the outgoing model. However, it now comes with a free-standing 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit that comes with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay compatibility. Moreover, the feature list is now longer, and it now includes dual-zone climate control, heated front seats, autonomous braking, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, 360-degree camera, and adaptive cruise control.

2022 Suzuki S-Cross Dashboard

Under the hood, it now gets a 1.4L turbo-petrol motor. The four-cylinder engine now puts out 127 Bhp and 235 Nm as its peak output. The engine will be available with two gearbox options – 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT. Also, the Suzuki’s Allgrip all-wheel-drive system is available here with a total of four modes – Auto, Snow, Sport, and Lock.

