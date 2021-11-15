All-new Suzuki S-Cross seen alongside Vitara & Ignis: India launch likely by mid-2022

The forthcoming new-gen Suzuki S-Cross is spotted in the wild ahead of its official unveiling on November 25. The SUV gets a major makeover with this generation change.

Image credits - Suzuki Garage

All-new Suzuki S-Cross is under development, and the SUV will soon be unveiled globally. The new-gen Suzuki S-Cross will be sold across the globe with market-specific engine options. While the vehicle is yet to be unveiled officially, images of the new-gen S-Cross have surfaced on the internet. In fact, reports claim that the dealer dispatch in the overseas market has already started.

Talking of the new-gen Suzuki S-Cross’ design, it is completely revamped. However, the silhouette is still very much like the outgoing model. The front facet features an XL6-like radiator grille with a slim chrome ribbon in the centre. The LED headlamps get integrated LED DRLs as well. The bumper appears to be sharper than the outgoing one. Around the chin, it gets a silver-finished scuff plate. Overall the angry-looking front face makes the S-Cross look bold.

Sideways, the all-new S-Cross shows off its new design for the alloy wheels and chunky cladding. The DLO feels large in the images. It does miss out on the newest trend of the market – powered door handles. Around the rear, it gets a new tailgate with connected clear-lens tail lamps. Moreover, the dual-tone bumper comes with a silver scuff plate for the SUV-ish appeal. Standing next to the Suzuki Vitara, it is apparent that the new-gen S-Cross will roughly be the same size as its larger sibling.

The all-new Suzuki S-Cross is assumed to land on the Indian shores by around mid-2022. Under the bonnet, it might have the same 1.5L motor with an updated 48V mild-hybrid system. High chances that Suzuki might introduce the 1.4L Boosterjet motor in the Indian market with the new-gen S-Cross. However, transmission options may remain the same – 5-speed MT and 4-speed AT. Of course, it will boast a slightly increased price tag. The addition of new safety features and creature comforts will be able to justify the price hike. The new-gen S-Cross is reported to come with 6-airbags for improved passenger safety.

