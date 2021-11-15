All-new Suzuki S-Cross seen alongside Vitara & Ignis: India launch likely by mid-2022

The forthcoming new-gen Suzuki S-Cross is spotted in the wild ahead of its official unveiling on November 25. The SUV gets a major makeover with this generation change.

By:November 15, 2021 11:42 AM
2022 Suzuki S-Cross SpyshotsImage credits - Suzuki Garage

 

All-new Suzuki S-Cross is under development, and the SUV will soon be unveiled globally. The new-gen Suzuki S-Cross will be sold across the globe with market-specific engine options. While the vehicle is yet to be unveiled officially, images of the new-gen S-Cross have surfaced on the internet. In fact, reports claim that the dealer dispatch in the overseas market has already started.

Talking of the new-gen Suzuki S-Cross’ design, it is completely revamped. However, the silhouette is still very much like the outgoing model. The front facet features an XL6-like radiator grille with a slim chrome ribbon in the centre. The LED headlamps get integrated LED DRLs as well. The bumper appears to be sharper than the outgoing one. Around the chin, it gets a silver-finished scuff plate. Overall the angry-looking front face makes the S-Cross look bold.

2022 Suzuki S-Cross Spyshots Rear

Sideways, the all-new S-Cross shows off its new design for the alloy wheels and chunky cladding. The DLO feels large in the images. It does miss out on the newest trend of the market – powered door handles. Around the rear, it gets a new tailgate with connected clear-lens tail lamps. Moreover, the dual-tone bumper comes with a silver scuff plate for the SUV-ish appeal. Standing next to the Suzuki Vitara, it is apparent that the new-gen S-Cross will roughly be the same size as its larger sibling.

The all-new Suzuki S-Cross is assumed to land on the Indian shores by around mid-2022. Under the bonnet, it might have the same 1.5L motor with an updated 48V mild-hybrid system. High chances that Suzuki might introduce the 1.4L Boosterjet motor in the Indian market with the new-gen S-Cross. However, transmission options may remain the same – 5-speed MT and 4-speed AT. Of course, it will boast a slightly increased price tag. The addition of new safety features and creature comforts will be able to justify the price hike. The new-gen S-Cross is reported to come with 6-airbags for improved passenger safety.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio's official accessory packages explained with prices

2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio's official accessory packages explained with prices

Interview: Manolito Vujicic, Brand Head, Porsche India

Interview: Manolito Vujicic, Brand Head, Porsche India

Sustainability: Daimler India to work towards sustainable operations

Sustainability: Daimler India to work towards sustainable operations

Euler Motors: E-commerce can drive EVs

Euler Motors: E-commerce can drive EVs

Automakers miss festive recovery in October

Automakers miss festive recovery in October

Porsche Taycan EV & Macan Facelift launched in India: Full details inside

Porsche Taycan EV & Macan Facelift launched in India: Full details inside

2021 Aprilia SR 125, SR 160 officially teased ahead of launch: Bookings open

2021 Aprilia SR 125, SR 160 officially teased ahead of launch: Bookings open

Droolworthy! 153 hp Ducati Streetfighter V2 revealed alongside range-topper Streetfighter V4 SP

Droolworthy! 153 hp Ducati Streetfighter V2 revealed alongside range-topper Streetfighter V4 SP

All-New Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Hyundai Santro vs Tata Tiago: Price, specs, mileage compared

All-New Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Hyundai Santro vs Tata Tiago: Price, specs, mileage compared

TVS-owned Norton Motorcycles opens new Global Headquarters: 8,000 bikes to roll out every year

TVS-owned Norton Motorcycles opens new Global Headquarters: 8,000 bikes to roll out every year

Myles reports 81% surge in EV subscriptions: To make 50% of its fleet electric by FY22

Myles reports 81% surge in EV subscriptions: To make 50% of its fleet electric by FY22

Honda RS mid-size SUV concept unveiled at GIIAS 2021: Coming to India?

Honda RS mid-size SUV concept unveiled at GIIAS 2021: Coming to India?

Ola Electric begins e-scooter test rides for customers in Bengaluru

Ola Electric begins e-scooter test rides for customers in Bengaluru

Volvo XC90 petrol mild-hybrid goes on sale in India

Volvo XC90 petrol mild-hybrid goes on sale in India

Tata Punch becomes second best-selling Tata car within 12 days of its launch

Tata Punch becomes second best-selling Tata car within 12 days of its launch

200 km range, 7-year warranty! Boom Corbett electric bike unveiled with these features

200 km range, 7-year warranty! Boom Corbett electric bike unveiled with these features

Kia pledges carbon neutrality: Model lineup to be fully electric by 2040

Kia pledges carbon neutrality: Model lineup to be fully electric by 2040

India's E-Amrit web portal for EV-related information launched at COP26

India's E-Amrit web portal for EV-related information launched at COP26

2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift officially revealed: India launch next year

2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift officially revealed: India launch next year

ElectricPe raises $3 million in seed round funding

ElectricPe raises $3 million in seed round funding