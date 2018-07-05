All new Suzuki Jimny 4WD launched: Why India desperately needs this as a Gypsy replacement

2019 Suzuki Jimny has been launched in Japan after a long wait. The compact off-roader had been highly anticipated in the country as the 2019 version is the first update the car has received in a very long time. The Jimny was first launched in 1970 and was the only four-wheel-drive car on sale in Japan at that time. The latest Jimny has had its off-road functions and performance upgraded and is mounted with a newly-developed 1.5-litre engine. The minicar Jimny is exclusively sold in the Japanese market. The compact car Jimny is sold as Jimny Sierra in the Japanese market and sold as Jimny in overseas markets.

Prices of the new 2019 Suzuki Jimny were revealed just recently. The prices in Japan start at JPY 14,58,000 for the standard model and JPY 20,19,600 for the top end trim Jimny Sierra JC variant. As per Indian currency, the prices of Suzuki Jimny stand at Rs 9.02 lakh and Rs 12.49 lakh.

The new 2019 Suzuki Jimny will be offered in three variants that go by the names XG, XL and XC. These get choices of five-speed manual and four-speed automatic transmission systems.

The Suzuki Jimny Sierra is offered in two trims, namely JL and JC and these have been classified further into four variants. The 2019 Suzuki Jimny gets power from a 660cc, three-cylinder petrol engine. The top end Sierra model option will source power from a 1.5-litre petrol engine.

There have been a lot of speculations around the Suzuki Jimny's launch in India. If the Jimny is to be launched in our country, it will serve as a palpable replacement for the Maruti Suzuki Gypsy. Considering that even today the Gypsy has a substantial fan following in India and that it has long been awaiting a major update, the Jimny should be able to make up for all that the Gypsy has missed in terms of power, tech and features over the years.

Watch Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza video review below:

There is so far no confirmation on whether or not it will head to Indian shore, but taking into account the buzz around it, Maruti Suzuki may want to consider bringing it here.