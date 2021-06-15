All-new Suzuki Celerio images leaked: Expected specs, India launch

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio will get a price hike in its new generation and while currently the starting quote is from Rs 4.65 lakh, expect the second-gen model to start from Rs 4.85 lakh.

Image: SuzukiGarage on Instagram

Maruti Suzuki new-gen cars are usually tested in India and believe it or not, we usually are privy to all the information related to the product before its launch. So much that sometimes, its just the price that is a mystery to us. A car that will go down in history as the one that introduced AMTs on a large scale in India will be the Maruti Suzuki Celerio. The Celerio is a rounded product and has been appreciated by many. Globally, it is an Alto replacement in many markets but in ours, it continues alongside the former. Now, the company is readying the second-gen and while the initial launch plan was to happen in May, it has been understandably delayed due to the pandemic. Now a fresh set of patent images and those that seem production-ready have surfaced via SuzukiGarage on Instagram.

Image: SuzukiGarage on Instagram

These images project the car like an elongated Alto. The grille and headlamps are so reminiscent of Maruti’s entry-level car. Even the tail seems the same as that of the Alto. It is when you look at it from the sides that you realise the elongated proportions. This next-gen Celerio is expected to be roomier and at the same time have more features. At present, it is positioned below the WagonR which happens to be more spacious and feature-rich. It is likely that an advanced version of the Heartect platform will underpin the car. More importantly, this will make the car safer and at the same time enhance its fuel economy due to the lightweight character of the platform.

Speaking of fuel economy, a choice of three engines may be provided with the new Celerio. These will likely be the same as in the WagonR – a 1.0-litre, 1.2-litre and CNG. With the first two engines, one can order for a 5-speed AMT or manual, however with the CNG, only a manual will be on offer. Expect class-leading fuel efficiency. The Celerio will get a price hike in its new generation and while currently the starting quote is from Rs 4.65 lakh, expect the second-gen model to start from Rs 4.85 lakh.

Images: SuzukiGarage on Instagram

