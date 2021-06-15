All-new Suzuki Celerio images leaked: Expected specs, India launch

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio will get a price hike in its new generation and while currently the starting quote is from Rs 4.65 lakh, expect the second-gen model to start from Rs 4.85 lakh. 

By:June 15, 2021 5:47 PM
Image: SuzukiGarage on Instagram

Maruti Suzuki new-gen cars are usually tested in India and believe it or not, we usually are privy to all the information related to the product before its launch. So much that sometimes, its just the price that is a mystery to us. A car that will go down in history as the one that introduced AMTs on a large scale in India will be the Maruti Suzuki Celerio. The Celerio is a rounded product and has been appreciated by many. Globally, it is an Alto replacement in many markets but in ours, it continues alongside the former. Now, the company is readying the second-gen and while the initial launch plan was to happen in May, it has been understandably delayed due to the pandemic. Now a fresh set of patent images and those that seem production-ready have surfaced via SuzukiGarage on Instagram.

Image: SuzukiGarage on Instagram

These images project the car like an elongated Alto. The grille and headlamps are so reminiscent of Maruti’s entry-level car. Even the tail seems the same as that of the Alto. It is when you look at it from the sides that you realise the elongated proportions. This next-gen Celerio is expected to be roomier and at the same time have more features. At present, it is positioned below the WagonR which happens to be more spacious and feature-rich. It is likely that an advanced version of the Heartect platform will underpin the car. More importantly, this will make the car safer and at the same time enhance its fuel economy due to the lightweight character of the platform.

Speaking of fuel economy, a choice of three engines may be provided with the new Celerio. These will likely be the same as in the WagonR – a 1.0-litre, 1.2-litre and CNG. With the first two engines, one can order for a 5-speed AMT or manual, however with the CNG, only a manual will be on offer. Expect class-leading fuel efficiency. The Celerio will get a price hike in its new generation and while currently the starting quote is from Rs 4.65 lakh, expect the second-gen model to start from Rs 4.85 lakh.

Images: SuzukiGarage on Instagram

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Lamborghini Urus stolen from home, owner chases it down on a scooter

Lamborghini Urus stolen from home, owner chases it down on a scooter

Definition of car changing rapidly, electrification & autonomy next steps forward: Elektrobit

Definition of car changing rapidly, electrification & autonomy next steps forward: Elektrobit

Digital, electric, AI: Technologies that can disrupt auto service space

Digital, electric, AI: Technologies that can disrupt auto service space

Toyota restarts partial production at Bidadi plant with Covid-19 protocols in place

Toyota restarts partial production at Bidadi plant with Covid-19 protocols in place

New 2021 BMW S 1000 R launched at Rs 17.90 lakh: Why Ducati Streetfighter V4 needs to watch out!

New 2021 BMW S 1000 R launched at Rs 17.90 lakh: Why Ducati Streetfighter V4 needs to watch out!

Jaguar Land Rover to begin testing hydrogen fuel-cell EV based on new Defender in 2021

Jaguar Land Rover to begin testing hydrogen fuel-cell EV based on new Defender in 2021

Kim Kardashian’s furry Lamborghini Urus isn't exactly good-looking: Here's why

Kim Kardashian’s furry Lamborghini Urus isn't exactly good-looking: Here's why

Paytm private car/bike insurance broking launched with claim support, zero depreciation

Paytm private car/bike insurance broking launched with claim support, zero depreciation

BS6 CFMoto 300NK deliveries begin in India: 390 Duke rival's price, specs, features

BS6 CFMoto 300NK deliveries begin in India: 390 Duke rival's price, specs, features

Hyundai, GM 'serious' about flying car taxis by 2025, commercialisation by 2030

Hyundai, GM 'serious' about flying car taxis by 2025, commercialisation by 2030

Nissan Magnite, Datsun redi-GO & more now available through CSD at these discounted prices

Nissan Magnite, Datsun redi-GO & more now available through CSD at these discounted prices

KTM to kick off World Adventure Week in July: Invites bike owners for daily riding challenges

KTM to kick off World Adventure Week in July: Invites bike owners for daily riding challenges

This modified 1020hp Tesla Model S Paid aims to take on Pikes Peak

This modified 1020hp Tesla Model S Paid aims to take on Pikes Peak

GMC's electric SUV can drive sideways like a crab: What Hummer EV's crab mode looks like

GMC's electric SUV can drive sideways like a crab: What Hummer EV's crab mode looks like

Exclusive: Simple Energy to launch electric scooter for last-mile delivery in 2021 fourth quarter

Exclusive: Simple Energy to launch electric scooter for last-mile delivery in 2021 fourth quarter

New-gen Force Gurkha BS6 teased: Mahindra Thar rival launch soon

New-gen Force Gurkha BS6 teased: Mahindra Thar rival launch soon

165hp 2021 BMW S 1000 R teased again as India launch nears: What to expect!

165hp 2021 BMW S 1000 R teased again as India launch nears: What to expect!

India will need 4 lakh charging stations to serve 20 lakh electric vehicles by 2026: Report

India will need 4 lakh charging stations to serve 20 lakh electric vehicles by 2026: Report

Top 5 accessories for Royal Enfield Bullet/Classic under Rs 6,000

Top 5 accessories for Royal Enfield Bullet/Classic under Rs 6,000

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 is the latest victim of Chinese Copycat treatment: See pictures

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 is the latest victim of Chinese Copycat treatment: See pictures