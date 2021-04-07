All-new Skoda sedan spotted testing in India: Launch later this year

Pricing wise, this sedan will sit between the Rapid and Octavia - around Rs 14 lakh, ex-showroom. If it is going to be a Rapid replacement, expect the pricing to begin from under Rs 10 lakh.

Image: Teambhp.com

Skoda India officials have been talking of a new sedan for our market. It is based on the same platform as the upcoming Kushaq and even Volkswagen will have its own version. Now, we have got the first glimpse of this sedan courtesy Teambhp. While the codename is expected to be ANB, this sedan will be bigger than the existing Rapid, as confirmed during our interactions with Skoda bosses. Whether it replaces the Rapid or not is something that might be confirmed at launch. Speaking of which, this new Skoda sedan launch is likely to happen later this year. The fact that Skoda has started testing the car shows that the launch timeline is on track. While details apart from the launch time as well as a platform are known, other fillers are scant. What you see below is an educated guess about the new Skoda sedan.

Image: Teambhp.com

The sedan will have a length greater than 4.4 metre as it has to be bigger than the current Rapid. Also, it will have a new design in line with how the Superb and Octavia look. This is evident from the spy images. The sedan will make use of LED lights all around to not only give the car good aesthetic presence but also better illumination. Moreover, Skoda cars are known to make good use of the interior space and so expect some very good leg as well as head room in this vehicle for five. Features like a digital instrument console, sunroof, wireless charging, ventilated seats will also be a given. Skoda will also provide a near 500 litres boot. Lots of common bits between the Kushaq as well as this sedan are bound to happen for economies of scale.

The engine of choice could be the 1.5-litre TSI petrol. This engine in its present state of tune, comes with Active Cylinder Technology wherein fuel can be saved by automatically switching off two cylinders out of the four. While in the T-Roc it makes 150hp and 250Nm, the new Skoda sedan might get a detuned version. A 7-speed DSG as well as 6-speed manual could be on offer too.

