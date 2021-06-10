All-new Skoda Octavia launched: Hyundai Elantra rival now costs Rs 25.99 lakh

The brand-new Skoda Octavia has arrived in India and is even more mature than before. The executive sedan market has been largely ignored as SUVs are now the preferred choice, but the Octavia has always stood the test of time.

After much anticipation, the fourth-generation Skoda Octavia has been launched in India. Skoda has reintroduced the executive sedan in the Indian market in an all-new avatar and it’s bigger in all ways than before. It also comes loaded with a lot more tech as well. All of that also means that the price has also gone up. The Skoda Octavia will be available in two trims Style which will cost Rs 25.99 lakh while the top-spec Laurin & Klement (L&K) trim will cost Rs 28.99 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Powering the Octavia will be the same engine found in the Volkswagen Tiguan All Space and what we expect to also power the upcoming 2020 Skoda Kodiaq. The Octavia will use a 2.0-litre turbocharged TSI petrol engine mated to a 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission with shift-by-wire technology. Power is channelled only to the front wheels. Skoda claims that the Octavia is rated to deliver a fuel economy of 15.81kmpl.

Exterior changes to the sedan include a new wider and sharper design of the signature Skoda grille. It is flanked by sleek adaptive LED headlamps with LED DRLs, and the entire front has been sculpted to look aggressive. Along the side, the Octavia (depending on the variant) will get newly designed 17-inch alloy wheels, and as always will have the sport back coupe roofline. At the back, it continues to have the hatch design boot-lid on which we find the new SKODA lettering rather than the logo like before. The rear offers a sharp look, especially with the chiselled LED tail lamps.

The cabin is also brand new in the Octavia and it comes draped in beige leather upholstery. The dash has a new design that looks contemporary and minimalist, and not over the top. The 10-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system is set on top of the dash and positioned closer to the driver. It supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Below it is the line of touch-sensitive HVAC and other controls. Thanks to the select-by-wire transmission control, the centre console is also decluttered with an electronic transmission switch, the electric e-brake switch, a wireless charging pad and USB-C ports. The driver gets a new two-spoke multi-function steering wheel with paddle shifters. In addition, the 10.25-inch TFT driver instrument cluster as well. What it misses out on is ventilated seats and a sunroof, which unfortunately may be a dealbreaker for some.

On the safety front, it is equipped with 8 airbags as standard, ABS with EBD, ESC, Driver fatigue alert, front and rear parking sensors, reversing camera, tyre pressure monitors and the list goes on.

The executive sedan segment is arguably the smallest it has ever been. As SUVs are a new rage, in India, the only rival the Skoda Octavia has, is the Hyundai Elantra which is available in petrol and diesel options. Only time will tell how the segment will evolve in the near future. Stay tuned to Express Drives for more details on the Skoda Octavia and also our first-drive review.

