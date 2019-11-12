All-new Skoda Octavia unveiled: Now bigger and comes in hybrid form as well

Skoda has been teasing the fourth generation Octavia for some time now. The Octavia is the brand’s best selling model worldwide, especially in its wagon form, and the teasers have been suggesting that the all-new generation model will see a BIG change. With ‘big’ being the emphasis, Skoda has made the new Octavia actually longer and wider than before. Additionally, the interior is all new and the Octavia also comes in hybrid form this time around.

In terms of size, the new Octavia fastback is 19mm longer and 15mm wider (at 4,689mm and 1,829mm, respectively) making it the longest car in its segment worldwide. The wheelbase on the car is quite generous at 2,686mm. The cargo space in the fastback model has increased by 10 litres which now stands at 600 litres and rear knee room has also benefitted by 5mm compared to the model it replaces.

When the facelift of the last generation model had arrived, many criticised it for its “four-eyed” headlamp design. Thankfully, Skoda addressed it with the new model with regular-shaped headlamps. Additionally, Skoda will also offer matrix LED headlamps as an option on the new Octavia. The fog lamps on the newly styled front bumper seem similar to the ones found on the recently updated Superb. The front grille has also been redesigned with a more rounded look and the headlamps that flank it, now are sharper.

In profile, the Octavia looks pretty much identical, but Skoda will now also offer optional 19-inch alloy wheels. Among the list of colour options available, three new shades include Crystal Black, Lava Blue and Titanium Blue. The new shape of the sedan has allowed Skoda to reduce the drag coefficient of the sedan to 0.24 thus helping improving fuel economy.

At the back, the rear end of the car has been redesigned entirely. For the first time, the tail lamps are now longitudinally designed like the new Skoda models, with the lights extending to the tailgate. The full-LED taillights while feature the signature c-shape lights they also use dynamic indicators. Another noticeable change is the removal of the brand’s logo from the boot and replacing it with the ‘Skoda’ lettering, again a new styling cue that Skoda has adopted with their new models. As an option, Skoda will also offer a rear windscreen wiper with the fastback.

The interior is all-new as the integrated touchscreen has been replaced with a tablet-like infotainment screen mounted on the centre of the dash. The screen size will vary depending on the equipment level ranging from either an 8.25-inch or a 10-inch screen. Right below which you can find the touch panel for quick access to the navigation, and audio settings. The two-spoke steering wheel makes its debut in the Octavia which also provided 14 different functions. In the automatic version of the car, the gear lever will be replaced by a small selector as the Octavia now uses VW’s new shift-by-wire tech.

As for engines are concerned, globally, the Octavia will be offered with 1.0-litre TSI, 1.5 TSI both of which can be equipped with mild-hybrid tech. Additionally, an automatic-only 2.0-lite TSI will also be offered with 190hp and 320Nm of torque on tap. As for diesel, a 2.0 TDI will be available in the option of a six-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG. The engine will be offered in three power output options which include 116hp, 150hp and 200hp with a maximum torque on offer will go up to 400Nm.

A 1.5 TSI G-TEC engine developed to run on CNG will also be available with the Octavia which is good for 130hp and 200Nm of torque. Like the Superb, the new Octavia will be available as a plug-in hybrid. The hybrid model will use a 1.4 TSI engine working with an electric motor which will source its power from a 13-kWh battery pack. The Hybrid will have an all-electric range of 55kms. However, the cargo volume in a car will reduce to 450 litres.

While Skoda India has hinted that they are evaluating new options for the Indian market, it is likely that Skoda may introduce the new Octavia in India with the 2.0-litre TSI and TDI engines, however, Skoda may also introduce the CNG or the hybrid model in India when it is officially launched. While there is no official word from the manufacturer on the official launch date, it is likely that the sedan will make its way to Indian shores next year. What we do know is that a sportier Octavia RS is also on the cards to be introduced globally sometime in 2020.