All-new Skoda hatchback to be called Scala: To unveil this year

Skoda showcased the Vision RS concept car during the 2018 Paris Motor Show, following which the Czech car manufacturer released an image of a silhouette of an all-new hatchback. Now Skoda has confirmed it will be called Scala, which will be the first Skoda hatchback to be based on the A0 MQB platform and will replace Rapid in the UK market. The name has been derived from the Latin word ‘scala’ which means ‘stairs’ and a Skoda says it will be a step forward for the manufacturer in the compact hatch segment.

Another first for the Skoda Scala is that it in Europe it will carry the Skoda name in lettering across the centre of the tailgate and replacing the logo. The Scala was quite a hit at the 2018 Paris Motors Show when it was showcased as the Vision RS concept. With this new hatchback, Skoda says it will also step up the technology and features which so far only make a part of its higher segment cars.

All-new Skoda Scala will have 'Skoda' lettering instead of the logo.

With the new Skoda Scala we are proposing a new chapter in the compact class of Skoda, Bernhard Maier, chairman of the board of Skoda Auto, said. It is a completely new development that sets standards in terms of technology, safety, and design in this class. Thus we are confident that Scala has the best chance to redefine the A-segment for Skoda, he added.

Indians will already have seen the name Scala on a car in India. Renault India retailed the badge-engineered version of the Nissan Sunny with the name Scala starting 2012. It was, however, discontinued by end-2017 due to poor sales

VW Group announced in June this year that Skoda would now handle more operations in India while adding that A0 MQB-based compact cars and SUVs will be launched in the country. The first A0 MQB-based Skoda will launch in India in 2020.

The new platform will increase flexibility when developing new vehicles and the manufacturer will be able to standardise components and production processes. Also, as most of the technical development will take place in India, the end prices will come to be competitive. And that is exactly what Skoda needs for competing with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Ford EcoSport.