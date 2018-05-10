All-new Rolls Royce Cullinan detailed pictures: Possibly world’s most luxurious SUV but is it good looking?

The new Rolls Royce Cullinan has just been revealed and needless to say, it might turn out to be the world's most luxurious production SUV. However, these images of the ultra-luxury SUV have not been issued by the company officially. Instead, these have been released by an Instagrammer eng_aalhammadi who claims that the brand contacted him to have the images taken down. Now that the images are out, these will surely give you an idea what Rolls Royce's first ever SUV is all about. While the name ‘Cullinan’ already sounds luxurious, it actually is the name of a 3106-carat diamond extracted from a South African mine in 1905. Going by the images, the interiors are nothing short of the stunning glitter and awe that a diamond of Cullinan's carat rating might have had. The only slightly odd thing is the exterior design, which looks a bit oddball. It looks more like a large Phantom with increased height.

The seats are wrapped in white with the upholstery receiving the similar shade. Like other Rolls Royce cars, this one too gets suicide doors, the brand’s signature element. Another interesting highlight of the Rolls Royce Cullinan is the pop-up seats that face towards the rear and are intended for use when the car is at a standstill. These fold back into a compartment that is located on the floor of the boot. Helpful for those super important official Skype interactions while you are on the go or parking your car at the edge of a cliff and having the view of your life. In terms of the styling, the new Rolls Royce Cullinan seems to have taken lessons from the Phantom. The air intakes and the fog lamps are bigger though to offer the SUV a bolder appearance that it deserves.

You must have seen the images of disguised test mule multiple times in the past and this is the first time that the Cullinan has been fully exposed. But before you say that the Rolls Royce Cullinan is all about luxury, hold back as this is not an SUV just for the namesake. The vehicle has undergone rigorous testing and has been into the development for the last four years to take on the terrains with ease.

The images show that the Cullinan gets an off-road button in the center console and it is believed to raise the height of the car for an uncompromised off-roading. The new Rolls Royce Cullinan comes built on the Architecture of Luxury platform as the company loves to call it. Powering this behemoth will most likely be the reworked version of the 6.8-litre, V12 engine that runs the Phantom. There is also a possibility that a plug-in hybrid version will be introduced but at a later stage.

Image Source: eng_aalhammadi (Instagram)