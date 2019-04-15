All-new Renault Triber spied testing: 7-seater compact MPV arriving this summer

Just a few days after the official reveal of the Renault 'Triber' brand name, the compact 7-seater MPV has been snapped again. This time around, the set of images by Auto Punditz give a better idea of how the vehicle will look like. The test mule can be seen with heavy camouflage but interestingly carries the 'Triber' branding. The exact visual details are hidden under the wraps but you can notice bits like roof rails and a rear windshield wiper. The pictures do not show the cabin of the upcoming Renault Triber. However, one can expect a large touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay connectivity along with dual tone dashboard on the MPV.

Renault Triber (RBC) expected launch in July (Image Source: Auto Punditz)

The upcoming Renault Triber is designed and developed for the Indian market and is based on a modified version of the CMF-A platform that underpins the Kwid. All thanks to the mandatory safety norms, the upcoming Renault Triber will come with standard features like ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) with EBD, rear parking sensors, dual front airbags, speed alert system and driver seatbelt reminder. The exact engine options for the upcoming Renault Triber are a mystery as of now but the vehicle is expected to get both petrol and diesel engine options with a choice of a manual and an AMT gearbox. A retuned version of the Kwid's 1.0-litre petrol engine will most likely be one of the engines powering this MPV.

Speaking of price point, the upcoming Renault Triber is expected to be launched in India at a starting figure of close to Rs 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The MPV will have no direct rival in particular that will certainly make it a unique offering in the market especially looking at its buyer-friendly price point. Market launch of the Triber is expected sometime in July 2019.

Image Source: AutoPunditz.com (Facebook)