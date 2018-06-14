All-new Renault MPV spied testing in India: Launch in 2019

Renault has been working on a new MPV for quite some time now and the same has been spotted testing for the first time. The upcoming Renault MPV is codenamed as RBC and it has been snapped wearing heavy camouflage in Tamil Nadu. The company's new sub-four meter MPV is based on Renault's CMF-A platform. As one can see in the spy shots, the new Renault MPV will get LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights) up front along with a new grille. Powering this new Renault MPV will be the same 1.0-litre engine that powers the Kwid hatchback. However, this motor will most likely be tuned in order to see a better power output. There is a healthy possibility that the company will not offer a diesel engine option with the new MPV.

Watch our Renault Captur video review here:

The new Renault RBC MPV is also expected to share the majority of its components with the Kwid. That said, expect the vehicle to have a touchscreen infotainment system and a similar digital instrument cluster. In terms of safety, the new Renault MPV will get an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) along with dual airbags. Considering the new safety norms that will come into effect starting October 2019, the upcoming Renault MPV will also come with rear parking sensors.

Renault RBC MPV front

The new Renault RBC MPV will be positioned below the Lodgy in the company's product portfolio and will be priced significantly lower than the latter. Despite the fact that Renault Lodgy has not been selling in good numbers for India, the move of launching another MPV is a bolder one by Renault and might work for the French automaker.

Renault RBC MPV rear

The new Renault MPV is expected to be launched in India sometime in 2019. After the Duster and Kwid, the new MPV might be Renault's next big success and a lot will depend on its pricing. More details expected to be revealed soon, so stay tuned with us!

Image Source: Jerrin V Jose (Facebook)