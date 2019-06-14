All-New Renault Duster coming soon: Changes in this Hyundai Creta rival

The Renault Duster, which gave birth to the compact SUV segment in India, is soon going to undergo its second mid-life facelift in India. Though the SUV is currently running its second generation iteration in the international markets, it seems that the French automaker has decided to simply revise the exterior and interior design, along with upgrading its feature list for the Indian market. Recently, a completely undisguised test-mule of the new Renault Duster was spotted testing in India. The images which surfaced on the internet, curtsey Team Duster India, shows that though the SUV retains its original butch stance, the same has been revamped across its aesthetics parameters.

For instance, on the outside, the new Renault Duster comes with a revised set of headlamps, which though remain the same in their shape, have been given new detailing. Similarly, the front grille along with the bumper has also been revised and gives the SUV a slightly modern stance. The side profile of the new Renault Duster remains the same as before. However, as is the case with all the facelifts, it comes with a new set of alloy wheels. At the back, the changes are limited. The tail-lamps feature a slightly updated design while one is to find a black plastic accent on the boot-lid.

The interiors of the new Renault Duster will feature an all-new design. The dashboard layout along with other components, like the design for the air-con vents, instrument cluster, steering wheel as well as the centre console will be different from what we see on the current spec model. The new Duster is expected to come with better quality interiors as well as an extensive feature list in order to gain its lost ground in the wake of rising competition in the segment.

The engine line-up of the new Renault Duster is likely to be updated as well. Reportedly, this SUV is going to get a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine which is good for 105 bhp along with 142 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine, on the other hand, is going to be a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder unit, good for producing 108 bhp of power along with 245 Nm of peak torque. The new Duster will get a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. The petrol engine is likely to be offered with a CVT gearbox as well. While the Diesel could get an AMT unit. The petrol, as well as the diesel engines, are going to be BS6 compliant.

Apart from all this, the updated Renaut Duster will get a stiffer body structure along with additional safety equipment in order to meet the new regulations. As a result of this, its prices are expected to increase. However, it will continue to compete with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks and the upcoming Kia Seltos. It is expected to launch in India sometime later this year.

Image Source: Team Duster India