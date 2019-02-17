All-new Polestar 2 teased ahead of 27th Feb debut: 400 hp electric fastback!

Volvo's performance division, Polestar is set to unveil the all-new Polestar 2 electric vehicle on 27th February. The company has recently teased the upcoming Polestar 2 through an image where one can see the rear end of the four-door electric fastback. According to the company, the new Polestar 2 will come with a range of over 480 km per single full charge and the power output will be close to 400 hp mark. As far as the pricing is concerned, the new Polestar 2 will be priced in the same range as the Tesla Model 3. The Polestar 2 will get Google Android HMI that is basically the car version of the Google Assistant. The upcoming Polestar 2 will be available on subscription that will be a slightly more premium version of 'Care by Volvo' package.

The company had announced a few months back that it will bring the 'Tesla Model 3 competitor' soon and that is when the Polestar 1 felt outdated. The brand also said that with the release of the Polestar 2, it is going all electric and will never be going to look back. Regarding the event, Polestar believes that the digital format significantly reduces the carbon footprint of the event and supports one of the key benefits of electromobility, to improve air quality. Coming back to the teaser, the rear end of the Polestar 2 distinguishes itself from the Polestar 1 as the former gets a full width connecting LED strip. Compared to the Polestar 1, the production of the Polestar 2 is not expected to be as limited.

The Polestar 2 will make its debut on 27th February at 7:00 a.m. EST at the Polestar’s global headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden. The event will be broadcasted LIVE on Youtube. A week later, the Polestar 2 will make its public debut at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates!