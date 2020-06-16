All-new Nissan X-Trail unveiled: CR-V rival is feature-loaded and should be launched in India

The Nissan X-Trail or Rogue as it is called in some markets boasts a 2.5-litre petrol engine that is paired to a CVT and transfers power to either all four wheels or the front ones.

Nissan India’s product line-up right now shows up as only the Kicks SUV and the GT-R supercar. The Japanese carmaker is planning its strategy for our market. Given the grim situation right now, news coming in from the US might add some sparkle on everyone’s faces. The all-new Nissan Rogue as the X-Trail is called in some markets, has broken cover. From the images, it is quite easy to glean that the new Nissan X-Trail looks nothing like its predecessor and at the same time, packs in more equipment as well. In fact, us Indians will believe it to be more of a MG Hector facelift than outright an all-new model. The V-motion grille looks quite chunky here and it also brings along the split headlamp design. This Nissan X-Trail SUV has got LED DRLs near the bonnet while the all-LED headlights are placed lower.

Nissan says that the car is shorter as well as lower than before. However, the wheelbase stays intact and this should ensure space inside isn’t compromised. At the same time, there are new dual-tone colour options for the X-Trail. For the US market, given their colder climate conditions, the ORVMs, front-rear seats and steering wheel are heated in the Nissan X-Trail. This 5-seater also provides a rear bench that can be electrically folded to liberate more boot space. The tailgate itself is electrically operated and also gets gesture control. There are more features like tyre pressure monitor, various telephony connectivity options, a bigger touchscreen infotainment system and others.

Powering the car is the same 2.5-litre, DOHC, direct injection engine that now makes more power and torque. The power is up by 11hp at 181hp now whereas the torque is 245Nm. A CVT powers either the front wheels or all four depending on the variant selected. There are more safety features as standard.

When Nissan discontinued the X-Trail here, the car had a good fan following but was poorly marketed. There were also no updates given on time and in time, the competition stole one over this Jap. As part of its reemergence, Nissan India should actively bring in this SUV to our market. While it being a petrol-only model might make it go the Honda CR-V way, there are chances that Nissan India can actively exploit the 2,500 cars homologation rule. What say?

