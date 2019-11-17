All-new Nissan Sunny showcased at Dubai Motor Show 2019: Is it India-bound?

Nissan India has been running its sedan contender, the Sunny, from as early as 2011. The Sunny didn't get much updates over the years. However, when the Nissan Micra got an all-new generation sometime ago, it was a given that the Sunny will follow. It indeed does. The all-new Nissan Sunny was showcased to the world at the Dubai Motor Show 2019. This being an all-new car has been showcased with the Sunny nameplate for the first time. There are a few differences from the Versa that was shown earlier this year.

One can see that the Sunny and Versa look nearly the same. However, the differences lie in the alloy wheels, some grille elements as well as the interior. The Versa came with black mirror caps while the Sunny has got body coloured units. Nissan has also ensured that the interiors are a bit different. You will see that the Sunny has got beige interiors and there is also some difference in the meter console. Space remains a key asset and the new Sunny has retained it. Boot space too has been retained.

Globally, Nissan offers the new Sunny with a 1.6-litre petrol engine. This naturally aspirated motor is good for 124hp and can be ordered with a manual or CVT. Nissan India is unlikely to bring the all-new Sunny here. This is given the huge investment involved in the car as it is built on an all-new chassis. At present, the Nissan Sunny in India is priced starting from Rs 7 lakh and also has a diesel engine under its heart. Nissan India is yet to announce its plans for BS-VI. The company is also yet to comment on the status of Datsun as globally there are plans of axing the low cost brand. If indeed the new Sunny comes here, it will be priced at par with the new Honda City.