All-new Nissan Leaf Nismo RC revealed: 320 hp all-electric race car & its stunning tech

The all-new Nissan Leaf Nismo RC has been revealed officially. The design of the new Nissan Leaf Nismo RC takes its inspiration from the original model, however, the latest one sports an aggressive and more appealing philosophy. The front end of the electric race car has been redesigned that features the company's signature V-motion grille. The headlamps and tail lamps of the new RC are all LEDs and the front and rear sections are removable. The car gets a three price bodywork with an adjustable rear wing and the new model is longer than the previous one. The all-electric race car will make its global debut at the Nismo festival at the Fuji International Speedway on December 2nd.

The new Nissan Leaf Nismo RC gets two electric motors that produce a combined power output of 240 kilowatts while the peak torque output is rated at 640 Nm. With that being said, the power and torque figures of the new RC is over two times the figures offered by the model that was introduced in the year 2011. The battery tech along with major components of the drivetrain have been sourced from the Nissan Leaf.

With this hardware, the Nismo RC can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.4 seconds. The car has an all wheel drive system. For efficient weight distribution, the inverters and the electric motors of the car are placed over the front and rear tyres. Also, the battery pack has been placed low at the center of the car.

The new Nissan Leaf Nismo RC gets a full carbon fibre racing monocoque structure that helps it in significant weight reduction, all thanks to which the car tips the scales at 1,220 kg. The new Nissan Leaf Nismo RC will be showcased across Formula E races and other such gatherings across the globe. The brand aims to build six such cars in total.

