All-new Nissan Kicks unveiling tomorrow in India: Top 5 things to know about Hyundai Creta challenger

The all-new Nissan Kicks SUV is all set to be unveiled in India tomorrow. The Kicks has been a hit for the company in the global markets and in India, it is expected to replicate the same success for the brand. The new Nissan Kicks will be unveiled tomorrow after which it will be launched in January 2019. The new Nissan Kicks is expected to be launched in India in the price range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom) and will primarily rub shoulders with the likes of Hyundai Creta. The new Kicks will be an important product for the brand as it will be slotted in Nissan's India portfolio as a premium SUV and will be a replacement for the Terrano. Here we bring you the top 5 things to know about the new Nissan Kicks:

1. The new Nissan Kicks will be a replacement for the Terrano SUV in India. While the Terrano has done quite decent numbers for the brand, the Kicks will come in as a premium offering in order to offer a bit more to the customers at a competitive price point.

2. The new Nissan Kicks is based on the M0 platform, the same platform that underpins the Renault Duster, Captur and the Nissan Terrano. However, the Kicks will have multiple new components along with a higher level of localisation that should definitely help the manufacturer price it well in the Indian market. The new platform helps the Kicks to be more spacious on the inside.

3. The new Nissan Kicks will be larger than 4 metres in length and will primarily challenge the likes of Hyundai Creta in the segment. The majority of the design cues have been taken from the international-spec Kicks and the SUV has similar dimensions as the Nissan Terrano.

4. Nissan Kicks will come with a five-seater configuration. The SUV is expected to get with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that will support both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The SUV is also expected to receive a digital instrument cluster along with multiple other interesting features.

5. Powering the Nissan Kicks will be 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine options that are good for shedding out power outputs of 108 bhp and 109 bhp respectively. Both engines come mated to a six-speed manual gearbox while the petrol engine gets an optional CVT as well.

More details on the new Nissan Kicks to be revealed tomorrow, stay tuned with us as we will bring you instant updates from the event in our LIVE blog!