All-new Mercedes-Benz C-Class unveiled: 48V mild hybrid technology standard

Mercedes-Benz has globally unveiled the new C-Class. The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class looks different for even a noob to identify that this is the latest generation. Speaking of which, this is the sixth-gen model and it has been showcased in both estate as well as sedan form. Every C-Class model is influenced by the much-bigger S-Class and this ain’t no different. While Mercedes-Benz hasn’t moved to a complete electrified C-Class, the company has taken the first step in the right direction. It has added 48V mild-hybrid tech as standard across the range. Yes, you read it right. Even the diesel and the upcoming AMG models have electrification added. There are only four-cylinder engines in the mix now. The base 1.5-litre petrol engine makes 170hp/263Nm and can do 0-100kmph in less than nine seconds. The top speed is 232kmph.

Another iteration of the same engine, in a higher state of tune, makes 204hp and 300Nm. This engine allows the car to race to a 246kmph top speed. There is also the bigger 2.0-litre petrol engine that makes 260hp/400Nm. 0-100kmph is dispatched in a shade under six seconds. As for the diesel engines, Mercedes-Benz has a 2.0-litre motor that has varying power outputs depending on the chosen variant. In the C220d form, it makes 200hp/440Nm. At the same time, for the C300d, the output is 265hp/550Nm. A 9-speed automatic transmission is standard on all the versions. A boost of 20hp too is provided by this system. The 48V electrification in its plug-in hybrid form will be introduced later. It brings along with it the capability to propel the car to around 100km on pure electricity. It takes 30 minutes for the system to be fully charged.

Exterior changes include shorter overhangs, and new bumpers along with a revised headlamp assembly. The car has gained in length and also has a longer wheelbase than before. Inside, the car now greets its occupants with a tablet-like touchscreen infotainment system. LCD digital instrumentation too has been used.

When is it coming to India? Likely later this year as the car that has been showcased is still in left-hand drive form. 15 products have been promised by MBIL in 2021 and this could be one of them, along with the new S-Class.

