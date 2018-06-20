All-new Maruti WagonR 7-seater MPV spotted: Here’s when to expect this in India

The new Maruti Wagon R has been spied testing again completely undisguised. The seven-seater MPV has been snapped in a glossy black shade as one can see in the images issued by Rushlane. Maruti will be launching two versions of the new generation Wagon R including a five and a seven-seater version. While there have been rumours that Maruti will launch the five-seater version by the coming festive season, there is no confirmation about the seven-seater trim. Just like the outgoing model, the new Maruti Wagon R will get a tall boy design and the car has a heavy resemblance to the Suzuki Solio that is currently on sale in the international markets. However, the India-spec model is expected to have a toned down design when compared to the model that is sold in Japan. The latest spy shots reveal the rear end of the car that has a thick chrome section running from one end to another. The car also gets vertically stacked LED tail lamps.

All-new Maruti Wagon R engine specifications and features

As far as features go, the all-new Maruti Wagon R is expected to get the same touchscreen infotainment system that comes on the Dzire. As one would normally expect with the seven-seater version, it will most likely offer a decent cabin space with enough space for the luggage. The India-spec model will get power from a 1.0-litre engine that will come with a standard five-speed manual gearbox. The company will also offer an automatic gearbox as optional. The power output of this engine is expected to be around 67 bhp.

Once launched, the seven-seater version of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R will be the second MPV by country's leading carmaker after the Ertiga that is also due for an update. More details on the same expected soon so keep watching this space for more info.

Image Source: Akash Sharma, Rushlane