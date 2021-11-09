All-new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza in works: New test mule spotted

Maruti Suzuki is developing the new-gen Vitara Brezza to take the top spot in the compact SUV space, once again. The early prototype of the SUV has been spotted on test for the first time.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza held the crown for the best-selling compact SUV in the country for quite some time. It was initially launched with a 1.3L oil burner, but the SUV is now sold in its facelifted avatar with a petrol motor only. It has been on sale in the Indian market since 2016, and it is now due for a major update. Maruti Suzuki also seems to be aware of the same as the carmaker seems to be working on an all-new model iteration of the Vitara Brezza. Recently, a new test mule with a Suzuki badge (of course camo’ed) was spotted on Indian roads.

The test mule, as can be seen in the video, is completely camouflaged. However, certain giveaways help us identify it as the new-gen Vitara Brezza. First and foremost of all is the road presence. The upright silhouette aids the mule with a road presence that can be associated with the Vitara Brezza. However, the wheel arches look a tad bit more flared here. Also, the roofline tapers down slightly here. Thanks to the thick camo, it is hard to spot changes. Nevertheless, the bumper lining manages to give a hint about the sharp lines. In all likelihood, the all-new Vitara Brezza might feature vertically-split headlamps.

The interior of the sub-4m compact SUV will also be revamped, and it may see the addition of connected car features and 6 airbags. Moreover, expect the new dashboard layout to look modern and feel upmarket. As for the engine, the all-new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is likely to continue with the outgoing 1.5L petrol motor that dishes out 104 Hp and 138 Nm as its max output. It is offered with two gearbox options – 5-speed MT and 4-speed AT. Once launched, the new-gen Vitara Brezza continue to rub shoulders with its current rivals – Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite and more.

