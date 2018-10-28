All-new Maruti Suzuki electric Wagon R spied testing again: Details on Maruti’s first ever electric car

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki electric Wagon R has been spotted testing again. The vehicle has been snapped by folks at Powerdrift when it was undergoing test runs. Maruti Suzuki had announced a few days back that it has flagged off 50 EV prototypes for testing. India's leading carmaker showcased its first ever electric car for the first time at the 2018 MOVE summit that took place last month. The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Wagon R electric will come based on the Solio that is currently on sale in the global markets. The EV will have the same tall boy design as the Wagon R. Maruti Suzuki might come with a different name for its electric car and hence, it cannot be said with surety if the company will retain the Wagon R badge for its EV.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R electric side profile

Exact battery and other details of the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Wagon R electric are currently unknown but if some reports on the internet are to be believed, the EV will deliver a range of close to 150 km upon a single full charge. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R electric is expected to come with all the essential safety features that you would normally expect in a conventional budget petrol car. Having said that, the new Maruti EV will most likely get ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) with EBD and dual airbags as standard.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R electric rear

As far as India launch is concerned, Maruti's first ever electric car will be launched in India in the year 2020. The Wagon R has been one of the key volume drivers for Maruti Suzuki for more than a decade now. As the model has been blockbuster in India, an electric car based on the same makes a lot of sense for the company and hence, the upcoming EV will surely attract a lot of buyers.

Image Source: Powerdrift