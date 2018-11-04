All-new Maruti Suzuki electric Wagon R continues testing: Maruti’s first ever electric car launching in 2020

The new Maruti Suzuki electric Wagon R has been spied testing once again. This time, Express Drives has managed to get a clear picture of Maruti's upcoming electric car and one can see three test mules undergoing test runs somewhere in Gurgaon. Previously, a video of the electric Maruti Suzuki Wagon R surfaced on the internet in which the car can be seen cruising at a decent speed on the highway. The new Maruti Suzuki electric Wagon R will come with LED headlamps that should offer better illumination than conventional units. The car will also get LED tail lamps and these have been fitted on the rear bumper. The design of the Maruti Suzuki electric Wagon R takes inspiration from the Suzuki Solio that is currently on sale in the international markets and will have the same tall boy design as the Wagon R. The car is expected to come with safety features like ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) with EBD and dual airbags up front.

If some reports on the internet are to be believed, Maruti's first ever electric car will have a range of 150 km per single full charge. Maruti Suzuki had announced that it had flagged off 50 electric vehicle prototypes for testing. The company showcased its first electric car prototype at the 2018 MOVE summit that happened in September. The upcoming Maruti Suzuki electric car will be launched in India sometime in the year 2020.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has been one of the key players for the company that has contributed majorly to its growth. In such a case, launching an electric car based on the same design might do wonders for the company. More details on the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Wagon R expected to spill soon, so stay tuned with us for the same!