All-New Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Hyundai Santro vs Tata Tiago: Price, specs, mileage compared

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Celerio has been recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs 4.99 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. So, how does the new Celerio fare against its arch-rivals? Let’s find out!

Maruti Suzuki has recently launched the new-generation Celerio in the Indian market. Prices of the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio start in India at Rs 4.99 lakh and they go up to Rs 6.94 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The all-new Celerio is leaps and bounds better than its predecessor and it is claimed to be the most fuel-efficient petrol car in India. But, how does it fare against its rivals? That’s what we are going to find out in this specification-based comparison of the all-new Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Hyundai Santro vs Tata Tiago.

Maruti Celerio vs Hyundai Santro vs Tata Tiago: Engine Specs and Mileage

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio is offered with a new 1.0-litre K10C naturally-aspirated petrol motor that develops 65 hp of power and 89 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT (AGS). Hyundai Santro is powered by a 1.1-litre petrol engine that churns out 68 hp of power and 99 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT.

Finally, we have the Tata Tiago that gets a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine. This motor develops 84 hp of maximum power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. Maruti Suzuki claims that the all-new Celerio is the most fuel-efficient car in India with a mileage of 26.68 kmpl. You can check the claimed fuel efficiency of all three cars in the above table.

Maruti Celerio vs Hyundai Santro vs Tata Tiago: Dimensions

Maruti Celerio vs Hyundai Santro vs Tata Tiago: Price in India

The prices of the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio start in India at Rs 4.99 lakh and they go up to Rs 6.94 lakh. Hyundai Santro currently retails between Rs 4.76 lakh to Rs 6.44 lakh. The prices of the Tata Tiago range from Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 7.04 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Delhi. This was our specification-based comparison of the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs its rivals. Which small hatchback will be your pick? Let us know in the comments section below.

