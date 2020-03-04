New Mahindra XUV500 with overboost and turbo petrol engine to launch in 2021

The Mahindra XUV500 will be new with respect to everything including the engine, features, platform as well as the positioning.

Image of the current Mahindra XUV500 used for representation.

Mahindra has been developing an all-new XUV500 for the Indian market. The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 launch is now scheduled for 2021. Pawan Goenka, managing director, Mahindra and Mahindra, has confirmed the same. The new Mahindra XUV500 might carry a higher price tag than before and will also be BS6 type II compliant. Of the latter, in 2022, India is expected to introduce BS6 type II norms, the clarity on which is awaited at the moment. At the same time, come April 2020, Mahindra will introduce a BS6 version of its diesel engine in the current XUV500. It is likely that the slow selling petrol engine will not be revived.

As for the all-new Mahindra XUV500, expect all-LED headlights as well as fog lamps. The latter will have a cornering function too. The vehicle will have grown in size, with a slightly longer wheelbase too. It will still have a three-row seating, however there will be more features. Come to think of it, the XUV500 in its present guise is a loaded car. To better that, Mahindra will have a larger, more responsive touchscreen infotainment system. This can also be controlled by the rear seat passengers. An app can also be used to control the infotainment as well as remote start the car and its other functions. The instrument console will be all-digital and at the same time, there will also be an optional head-up display.

Both the front seats of the XUV500 will be electrically powered while the driver’s side will have memory functions too. At a pinch, we believe the seats will also be cooled. Wireless charging will be dialled in as well as an optional Wi-Fi too. Mahindra will also have a panoramic sunroof on offer.

Of higher importance will be the all-new engines that the XUV500 will have. At the Auto Expo, Mahindra had spoken about its new petrol engines called mStallion. In the XUV500, a new 2.0-litre motor will be used. This one is both turbocharged and features direct injection. There is also an overboost function dialled in for those power surges. While the power and torque outputs remain undisclosed, it is expected to be the best-in-class. As for the diesel, it could be the 2.0-litre engine from the Ford Endeavour. There will be a choice of manual as well as automatic transmissions available with both the engines.

We believe Mahindra will price this feature-packed SUV starting from Rs 15 lakh while the diesel top-end will be priced around Rs 21 lakh. The XUV500 will compete with the Hyundai Tucson in this price band, leaving space for the XUV300 7-seater to battle it out with the MG Hector and Hyundai Creta.

