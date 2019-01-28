All-new Mahindra XUV300 gets more safety features than Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport

The all-new Mahindra XUV300 is all set to be launched in India on 14th February. A few days back, the new Mahindra XUV300 was seen in action with ace rally driver Gaurav Gill. Now, ahead of the official launch, the company has revealed the safety features of its upcoming compact SUV. The video reveals that the upcoming Mahindra XUV300 will get multiple segment first features that will surely give it an edge over its rivals. First and foremost, the new Mahindra XUV300 will get seven airbags in the top variants along with disc brakes on all four wheels for decent stopping power. The compact SUV from Mahindra will also come with front parking sensors which is another segment first feature.

Watch this video to know the safety features of the new Mahindra XUV300:

Thrill is best enjoyed with the assurance of safety. The #MahindraXUV300 offers best-in-segment safety features like 7 Airbags, Front parking sensors and more. Have a look at the XUV300’s key safety features here! Bookings open.https://t.co/wsoLzNfVO1 pic.twitter.com/5aL4wcJzeJ — MahindraXUV300 (@MahindraXUV300) January 26, 2019

With the upcoming safety norms, the vehicle will also get ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) with EBD, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts as standard across all the variants. Moreover, the XUV300 gets electronic stability control (ESP) with hill hold assist along with three-point seatbelts. Powering the new Mahindra XUV300 will be two engine options. While the 1.2-litre petrol engine will be good for churning out a maximum torque output of 200 Nm, the figure will be 300 Nm for the 1.5-litre diesel option. Both these engines will come mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

The Mahindra XUV300 will go up against the likes of the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and Ford EcoSport in the segment. The vehicle is expected to be launched at a starting price of close to Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom). More details on the upcoming Mahindra XUV300 to be out on 14th February. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates.