All-new Mahindra XUV300 bookings open: Maruti Vitara Brezza challenger to launch in February 2019

Bookings for the all-new Mahindra XUV300 have opened across selected dealerships in India. Dealer sources of Express Drives have informed that the bookings for the company's sub-compact SUV have begun at a token amount of Rs 50,000 and the amount is fully refundable. Mahindra has already revealed the XUV300 a few days back during the name announcement of the vehicle. The styling of the Mahindra XUV300 is inspired by its elder sibling - the XUV500 that looks evident in the sharp creases and lines. The XUV300 is based on the Ssangyong Tivoli and comes underpinned by a monocoque frame that promises a comfortable ride quality. The Tivoli has been a best seller for the company in South Korea and the XUV300 is expected to replicate the same success in India.

The new Mahindra XUV300 will get power from a 1.5-litre diesel engine along with a 1.2-litre petrol engine. Both engines will come mated to a six-speed transmission and automatic gearbox will not be on offer at least for now. Some noteworthy features on the new Mahindra XUV300 include seven airbags, automatic climate control, disc brakes all around and lot more. With that being said, the XUV300 is expected to be the safest and most powerful sib compact SUV in the segment.

Prices of the all-new Mahindra XUV300 are expected to start from the Rs 7 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. Mahindra XUV300 will be manufactured at the company's production facility in Nashik, Maharashtra. The vehicle will be launched in the country during the first half of February 2019. The sub-compact SUV from Mahindra will primarily challenge the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Tata Nexon in the segment. The company has also confirmed that the company is working on an electric version of XUV300 that will be launched sometime in the year 2020.

