All-new Mahindra Thar to be unveiled on August 15: Expected engines, price, specs

The Mahindra Thar has been testing for close to two years and has been spotted testing on multiple occasions with camouflage. However, it looks like the camo will officially be undone by the folks at Mahindra.

By:Updated: Aug 05, 2020 12:12 PM
Image credit: Teambhp.com

There is a joke going around that the Apple iPhone 35 would be launched and yet the new Mahindra Thar will still be spotted testing in camouflage. This joke can be laid to rest now with Mahindra officially saying that they will showcase the all-new Thar on August 15. What a day to unveil a car, we say! The new Mahindra Thar will be shown in a digital press conference. The event will likely start at 11am. It will be streamed live on Youtube, Facebook, Twitter and the Thar’s official Youtube channel. The hashtag to follow will be #AllNewThar. Several interviews done with Mahindra officials during the COVID-19 pandemic have revealed that while the vehicle launch has been delayed a bit, it will happen this year. As it is, the older Thar is not available for sale anymore due to emission norms.

The new Mahindra Thar uses a noveaue platform. This platform could be shared with the other cars in the future from the Mahindra stables. The new Mahindra Thar in the meanwhile now looks like a copy of the bigger and costlier Jeep Wrangler. It is likely that the car will come with all-LED headlamps, projector foglights, black alloys and in hard-top as well as soft-top versions. The grille will have famous vertical slats. The cabin too is all-new and has a touchscreen infotainment system, possibly climate control, new circular air vents, and more. It is likely that the focus here could be on comfort rather than the outright off-roading prowess of the vehicle.

There will be likely two engines on offer – a 2.0-litre turbo petrol that makes close to 190hp while the 2.2-litre diesel will make close to 140hp. This is the first time the Thar will have a petrol engine and a powerful diesel motor too. There could be a mix of manual as well as automatic transmissions as well.

Image credit: Teambhp.com

