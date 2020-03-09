All-new Mahindra Thar spotted testing again: Reveals more details than earlier

Scheduled to be launched later this year, the all-new Thar was expected to make its official debut at the Auto Expo in February, but it is still under wraps.

By:Published: March 9, 2020 5:29:09 PM

The second-generation Mahindra Thar test mule has been spotted yet again in India draped in a lighter amount of camouflage. The vehicle was expected to make its official debut at the 2020 Auto Expo, but Mahindra has changed its plans. The Thar is expected to be launched later this year as the old one will be discontinued after April 2020 once the BS6 emission norms are enforced.

The new-generation Mahindra Thar will feature major cosmetic updates along with a new ladder-frame chassis and mechanical upgrades. The engine will also be a new BS6 complaint line of engines. The Thar will be offered with an automatic transmission, however, whether Mahindra will equip the Thar with a petrol engine swell remains to be seen.

The test mule spotted on the road reveals the new 5-spoke alloy wheel design and as confirmed earlier, the Thar will come with the option of a factory-fitted soft or hard top roof. The images don’t entirely reveal the interior of the vehicle, however, pictures that have surfaced earlier of the Thar show that it will get an all-new dashboard with a touchscreen infotainment system. a steering wheel, comfortable seats, a brand new instrument cluster for the driver with a digital MID. The Thar will have to comply with the latest safety norms mandated by the Indian government. Hence, the Thar will come equipped with ABS, airbag, rear parking sensor, speed alert, and pedestrian crash norm compliant panels at the front of the vehicle.

Source: TeamBHP and Facebook

