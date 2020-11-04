All-new Mahindra Thar on a seven-month waiting period now with these hot favourite variants

At present, the Nashik plant of Mahindra manufactures the Thar. The production capacity is 2,000 units a month, with Mahindra planning to ramp it up to 3,000 by January 2021.

By:Updated: Nov 04, 2020 4:23 PM
New Mahindra Thar bookings cross 15,000

The all-new Mahindra Thar has been a roaring success. Within a month from launch, the SUV has garnered more than 20,000 bookings. While Mahindra was partially prepared for this, the brand didn’t expect so much demand. In fact, there is a waiting period of five to seven months on the Thar, depending on the variants. Mahindra says that the company has received the maximum demand for the hardtop variants – automatic as well as manual. If you believe the demand is skewed towards one type of fuel, it isn’t. Both the petrol and diesel models are receiving equal amount of attention. This coming weekend, the brand will have more than 500 deliveries organised all over the country. At present, the Nashik plant of Mahindra manufactures the SUV. The production capacity is 2,000 units a month. Mahindra will ramp it up to 3,000 by January 2021.

Suppliers are being apprised of the situation and have been asked to chip in. The waiting period hence can be brought down to a couple of months. Mahindra has added that they have been informing customers of the waiting period as well as communicating with them the effective delivery timeline. The Mahindra Thar is available in two engine options – petrol and diesel. The petrol motor is an all-new unit and displaces 2,000cc. It is turbocharged and makes 150hp of power and 300Nm. If paired with the 6-speed torque converter, the latter number increases to 320Nm. Mahindra uses a 2.2-litre diesel engine. It makes the same amount of torque as the petrol but has a comparatively lower power output – 130hp.

Mahindra has a separate line for hardcore off-roaders as well as those looking at a lifestyle cars – classified as AX and LX. All these cars though come with 4×4 and all other off-road goodies. We like the fact that not only quality but the new Thar is now massive on features as well.

