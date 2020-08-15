All-new Mahindra Thar now more powerful, bigger: Specs, features, images

The new Mahindra Thar has been unveiled and will go on sale shortly. What you can see in this story is the improvements, engine options available on this hard-core off-roader jeep.

Mahindra and Mahindra have finally unveiled the all-new Thar. The SUV has been in development from the last 2-3 years and has been spotted testing multiple times. Mahindra have ensured that the vehicle does its rigamarole of testing before it is launched in the country. What an occasion to unveil the vehicle though. It is after all the 74th Independence Day for our beloved nation. Mahindra has also kept a small drive of the vehicle, which in itself as they go, a part of the Freedom Drive which the company has organised. The new Thar is bigger than the first-gen model. Mahindra launched the first-gen Thar in India in 2010. The vehicle received a mild facelift and new equipment in 2015. However, while the purists hailed it, the aam junta stayed away because the vehicle was cantered for off-road use than on it. Thar – Hates the tar. Apt!

This second-gen model is all-new and built on a different chassis. If you find the SUV looking way too similar to an Rs 80 lakh car, then you aren’t off. There is also the grille, LED lights, and the general silhouette. The black alloys are new as well and we believe owners will not want to upgrade to a different design. These look quite butch. The LED tail lights too are a nice touch given that the Thar motiff is engraved on them.

Inside, everything is again new. There is a new infotainment system with touchscreen capabilities. The steering wheel looks similar to the one in the TUV300 and has got cruise control as well. There are bucket seats and forward facing last row of seats as well. This Thar looks to elevate the game and will be an apt upgrade from the previous model. Why are we saying this? It is because the engines on offer are way more powerful than the older ones. There is a 140hp, 2.2-litre mHawk diesel and a 188hp, 2.0-litre turbopetrol engine. These engines are paired to 6-speed manual transmission. There is also low-range ratio transfer case on offer. The new Thar will be launched on 2 October 2020.

