All-new Mahindra Thar gathers 9,000+ bookings: Here’s what makes this affordable off-roader click

The sheer combination of the good looks, equipment list, wide range of engine options make the new Mahindra Thar an irresistible choice in the 4x4 lifestyle category.

By:October 6, 2020 12:14 PM

The all-new Mahindra Thar is quite a rage, we tell you. It has got everything one looks for to in a macho SUV. This includes the endearing styling when compared to the older version as well as the ample features. After bookings were announced a couple of days ago, Mahindra has sent out a statement that it has got more than 9,000 bookings till date. Add to it, more than 36,000 enquiries as well as over 3.3 lakh website visits and you can gauge the Thar’s popularity. Mahindra says that all this is despite the fact that only few cities are accepting test drive requests at the moment. Mahindra also says that this is the first time the country has seen craze for a lifestyle 4×4 vehicle. Deliveries of the new Thar will only start from November 1, 2020. Here are the reasons why we feel the new Mahindra Thar is all the craze in our country.

One look and you know that the Thar is much more premium than before. It does have a purposeful and old-school stance. However, the interiors too are way different from the older model. While the older car was known to have sharp edges which often led to the occupants injuring themselves, the new model has got soft touch edges. The plastics are of a much better quality too. The equipment levels too are high including the infotainment, AC, safety features and more. Unfortunately, the reverse camera is still an optional accessory.

At the same time, there are two engine options as well a convertible soft-top. The petrol engine is a 2.0-litre turbo that is good for 150hp and 300/320Nm depending on the transmission. As for the diesel, the trusty 2.2-litre mHawk unit makes 130hp and 300Nm. Both the engines can be optioned with a 6-speed manual/automatic transmission. Prices of the new Thar start from Rs 9.80 lakh, ex-showroom.

 

