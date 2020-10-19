All-new Mahindra Thar bookings cross 15,000: Automatic gearbox a big hit

As expected, the Mahindra Thar is in high demand. 15,000 bookings have already been recorded since bookings opened.

The Mahindra Thar has been popular ever since it arrived in its first generation avatar. With the second-generation Thar being launched recently, Mahindra has now recorded over 15,000 bookings. Mahindra took the wraps off of the new 2020 Thar on August 15. At the time, the manufacturer announced that it will announce the prices on October 2, 2020. When the model was launched, Mahindra opened bookings across the country and also allows customers to book the That on its new online car buying platform. However, test drives were conducted in a phased manner.

Mahindra has stated that 57% of all the customers who are opting for a new Thar are first time buyers. Additionally, the automatic variant is the most popular option. Although arbitrary, Mahindra claims it received 65,000 enquires and 8 lakh website visits since the model was launched. However, prior to launching the vehicle, Mahindra held an auction for the very first unit of the Thar. At the auction, the first Thar was sold for Rs 1.11 crore and the proceeds from it were given to charity.

The new Mahindra Thar was launched in two versions – AX (Adventure Series) and LX (Lifestyle Series). Prices start from Rs 9.8 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Thar is being offered with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol and a 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine. A 6-speed manual transmission is standard while a 6-speed automatic is also available as an option. The automatic variants cost between Rs 80,000 to Rs 1.03 lakh over the standard variants they are available with. Mahindra is also offering the Thar as standard with electable four-wheel-drive and a manual-shift transfer case with a low ratio box.

Watch our review of the new Mahindra Thar

