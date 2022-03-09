All-new Lexus NX 350h enters Indian market: Priced at Rs. 64.90 lakh

The all-new Lexus NX 350h goes on sale in the Indian market today. The luxury SUV will rub shoulders with the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLC, Volvo XC60, Audi Q5, and BMW X3 facelift.

It is raining cars in the Indian market this month. Today, Lexus has launched the all-new NX 350h in the Indian market. The luxury SUV is introduced in three variants, namely Exquisite, F-Sport, and Luxury. Prices start from Rs. 64.90 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards for the Exquisite trim and go up to Rs. 71.60 lakh (ex-showroom) for the F-Sport variant. The Luxury trim will retail for an ex-showroom price of Rs. 69.50 lakh. It will compete with the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLC, Volvo XC60, Audi Q5, and the newly-launched BMW X3 facelift.

The NX 350h sources power from a hybrid setup that uses a 2.5L petrol motor, belting out 189 bhp of peak power. Further, this engine is mated to electric motors placed on the front and rear axles of the NX 350h to offer a combined output of 240 bhp, which is transferred to all four wheels of the SUV. The gearbox on offer is a 6-step e-CVT unit.

In terms of design, the NX 350h is very much a Lexus from all angles. Over to the front, it uses the spindle grille and new bumper, along with a longer hood. The headlamps are now single-piece units, replacing the older split-type design. The rear fascia features connected LED tail lamps and a new bumper in the updated iteration. However, the silhouette feels familiar.

Changes on the inside aren’t too little either. Interestingly, the Lexus NX 350h now comes with a large 14-inch touchscreen unit. Some variants will get a smaller 9-inch touchscreen display. Moreover, the introduction of a touchscreen infotainment unit has helped Lexus in cleaning the central console. Yes! No more button-arrays to spot. The steering wheel is an all-new unit, and sitting right behind it is an all-digital instrument console. Together, they make the cockpit look fresh.

Talking about the equipment list, the Lexus NX 350h doesn’t shy away with a small one. This time around, it comes equipped with automatic headlamps, wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, powered front seats, 64-colour ambient lighting, adaptive cruise control, 17-speaker Mark Levinson surround sound system, 360-degree parking camera, rain-sensing wipers, front & rear parking sensors, and a slew of other safety aids to keep the occupants safe.

