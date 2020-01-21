All-new Land Rover Discovery Sport India launch confirmed for February 13

Land Rover will be introducing the all-new second-generation Discovery Sport in India on February 13. The 2020 model year Discovery Sport was introduced internationally last year and is based on the Januar Land Rover Premium Transverse Architecture (PTA) which also underpins the latest Range Rover Evoque. The PTA is derived from the D8 architecture of the previous model which itself was a heavily modified version of Ford’s EUCD platform.

However, with the new updated PTA platform, the Discovery Sport is able to accommodate electrified powertrains as well. Despite being an all-new model, the overall design of the Discovery Sport remains recognisably a Disco Sport in design. While it may be 3mm shorter, in length and height from the older model, the width of the vehicle and the wheelbase remain unchanged from the previous model.

The exterior of the vehicle has been reworked extensively to match Land Rover’s latest design language. the front and rear bumpers have been revised. The headlands and tail lamps ahem been restyled to be sleeker and it now looks like the second-generation Evoque and Velar’s brother.

However, the cabin is where most of the changes have been made which visually look different. The driver gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, touch-sensitive steering mounted controls, along with Land Rover’s Touch Pro infotainment system with a 10.25-inch touchscreen. For the first time, the Discovery Sport will support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The new Disco Sport will offer a choice of 2.0-litre petrol and diesel hearts under the bonnet. The motors are from the brand’s Ingenium family of powertrains. These engines would be mated to 8-speed automatic transmissions and like all Land Rovers will feature four-wheel drive.

The all-new Discovery Sport is expected to be priced between Rs 45-65 lakh range, thus it will rival the Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW X3, Audi Q5 and the Volvo XC60.