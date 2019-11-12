The all-new Kia Optima looks jaw-dropping: Here’s what the Hyundai Sonata based sedan offers

After the brand new and stunning Hyundai Sonata took the world by storm in European and Asian markets, its sister company, Kia, intends to repeat the feat with the Sonata’s sibling the brand new Kia Optima K5. The Optima shares its underpinnings with the Sonata and both cars rival the likes of the Honda Accord, Skoda Superb, Toyota Camry and the VW Passat.

The styling of the Kia is simply jaw-dropping for a sedan in its segment thus cementing the fact that the Korean manufacturers are becoming masters at automotive design. Whether it’s the sharp-edged Kia Optima or the fluidic sculpting of the Hyundai Sonata.

Like the Sonata, the Kia also features a quirky design to its LED DRL shape and the overall styling at the front gives a sportier and edgier feel when compared to the Sonata’s elegant and flowing design. At the rear, similar to its cousin, the Kia Optima also has a tail lamp design that runs across the width of the car. The sloping roofline along with the frameless doors on the Kia is what gives it the sporty and sleek look that makes it so desirable.

Globally as standard equipment, the Optima will be available with 16-inch allow wheels, however, the maximum you could go to would be 19-inch wheels and they will be available in multiple finishes like glossy black or brushed aluminium. Kia is yet to reveal the final design of the cabin and the design layout, but we don’t expect it to sway too far away from its latest design philosophy featuring a digital instrument cluster with a large infotainment touchscreen system mounted on top in the centre of the dashboard.

Engine options on the Optima would most likely be identical to the ones found on the Hyundai Sonata, however, whether Kia will also have a hybrid model with a solar panel roof like the Hyundai for the Optima is yet to be confirmed.

Will Kia launch the Optima in India? Time will only tell the answer to that question as there is no official word from Kia Motors India to bring in the executive sedan in India. While the manufacturer has already become the fifth largest automaker in India with one single product on offer with the Seltos SUV, currently the brand is working towards introducing the premium MPV called the Kia Carnival which is expected to be launched at the 2020 Auto Expo, followed by what is speculated to be a sub-compact SUV based on the Hyundai Venue. Should Kia launch the OPtima in India? In my personal opinion, most defiantly. The sleek design and the jaw-dropping looks of that swept-back roofline might just persuade this SUV crazed market to try something a little different for a change.