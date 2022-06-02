All-Electric Kia EV6 launched in India at Rs 59.95 lakh, ex-showroom. The 2022 Kia EV6 India launch marks the South Korean carmaker’s electric journey in India.

Kia EV6 Electric Crossover India Launch: All-new Kia EV6 launched in India at Rs 59.95 lakh, ex-showroom. The 2022 Kia EV6 will be limited to just 100 units in India, however, the carmaker has received 355 bookings so far. Kia has also installed 150kW chargers in 15 EV-specific dealerships across 12 cities in India, and deliveries will begin in September.

2022 Kia EV6 pricing

The EV6 will be offered in two trims — GT-Line All-wheel-drive (AWD) and GT-Line (RWD) while being sold as a CBU in India. Kia feels this is the quickest way to bring the EV6 into the country.

Kia EV6 GT-Line – Rs 59.95 lakh

Kia EV6 GT-Line All-wheel-drive – Rs 64.95 lakh

Both prices are ex-showroom.

Kia EV6 design and styling

The new EV6 is based on the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) platform, which also underpins the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV. The batteries are floor-mounted for a lower centre of gravity, which translates to better handling.

In terms of design, the Kia EV6 features a low-slung stance with an aggressive look. The EV6 gets swept-back LED headlights with a narrow grille between them. The actual air intake is placed at the lower half of the front bumper which channels air for cooling the batteries. The overall design of the EV6 is to make it as aerodynamic as possible, and Kia has managed to keep the car’s drag coefficient at 0.28.

Speaking of the EV6’s exterior features, the car gets LED headlights and DRLs, flush-mounted door handles, 19-inch alloy wheels that are covered as much as possible to improve the car’s aerodynamics, and tail lamps that run across the breadth of the car, amongst others.

In India, the Kia EV6 will be offered in four colour options: Aurora Black Pearl, Runway Red, Snow WHite Pearl, Moonscape.

New Kia EV6 specifications, battery, and range

The Kia EV6 can be had in two choices as mentioned earlier. One gets a single motor that drives the rear wheels and the other gets dual motors that drive all four wheels. Both cars come with a 77.4 kWh battery pack, but in different states of tune. The AWD version makes 320 Bhp and 605 Nm of torque, while in the RWD version, it produces 229 Bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque.

The carmaker claims that the new Kia EV6 has a range of 528 km, while the AWD variant can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.2 seconds.

2022 Kia EV6 charging options

The new EV6 can charge from 10 to 80 per cent in 18 minutes with a 350 kW DC fast charger, and when using a 50 kW charger, it takes 73 minutes. Once the battery has enough juice, the EV6 itself can be used as a charger to power external equipment such as camping gear, electric bicycles, and other devices.

Kia EV6 interior and features

As with any Kia, the EV6 is loaded with tech and creature comfort. The first noticeable feature in the cabin are the two 12.3-inch curved displays. One is the infotainment system, and the other is the instrument cluster. The Kia also features a 14-speaker Meridian system with smartphone connectivity, a HUD unit, ventilated seats with a relax feature, and a 520-litre boot capacity.

Safety features

The Kia EV6 gets a host of safety features that include 8 airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, forward-collision control, ISOFIX seat anchors, blind-spot warning, dynamic cruise control, lane changing assist, front vehicle indicator and leading vehicle departure alert, and a 360-degree camera amongst others.

Kia EV6 competition

The newly-launched Kia EV6 has no direct competitor in the India market, however, the electric crossover’s pricing bracket put it directly against the recently-launched BMW i4 electric sedan. You can read the Kia EV6 vs BMW i4 electric sedan comparison to know more about the cars.