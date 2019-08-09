All new Jeep Wrangler Unlimited launched in India: Priced at Rs 63.94 lakh

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles India has launched the all-new Jeep Wrangler in India. The New Wrangler is the fourth generation model which was first introduced globally in 2018. The fourth-generation (JL) Jeep Wrangler has been priced at Rs 63.94 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). While the Jeep Wrangler is offered globally in seven variant,s the Rubicon and Moab trims are only available with the two-door model. In India, the Wrangler is only offered as a five-door Unlimited model and is specced in the Sahara trim.

The Jeep Wrangler in India is being brought in through the CBU route as it is only manufactured in Toledo, Ohio, United States. The new Wrangler carries on with the body on frame construction with solid-axles with four-wheel drive. The perfect recipe for an off-roader. Globally, the Wrangler is offered with two petrol and two diesel engine options. but only the 2.0L GME T4 Hurricane turbocharged inline-4-cylinder petrol will be available. Gearbox options are exclusively offered as an 8-speed automatic. The engine is equipped with a mild-hybrid system branded as eTorque. It is designed to help with fuel economy and off-road performance. The powertrain develops 270hp and 400Nm of torque.

The exterior of the Wrangler, although looks similar to the previous one, the styling is new. The front has been designed to be reminiscent to the original Jeep CJ5, the round headlamps are now LEDs and taper into the outer slats of the 7 slat grille, the beltline is lower, the tail lamps are larger with LEDs, the spare tyre is placed lower on the tailgate which helps improve rear visibility. Being a Wrangler, the front windshield can be folded down or removed entirely, the solid roof is also removable and the doors not are made from aluminium making them easier to remove than before.

Jeep has given the new Wrangler a modern interior. While the styling of the overall cabin is new, it still manages to look similar to the model it replaces. The interior is better equipped now as it features a new 8.4-inch infotainment touchscreen system, a 7-inch driver information display in the instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, AC vents for the rear passengers, additional storage space, USB ports, 12V charging sockets and an overall more spacious cabin.

