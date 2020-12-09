All-new Isuzu D-Max scores 5 stars in Euro NCAP crash test: India launch soon

The new-generation Isuzu D-Max pickup truck was revealed last year and has already gone on sale internationally. While it is expected to be launched in India soon, Euro NCAP has crashed it to assess its performance in the event of an accident. Here’s how it performed. The model is expected to be launched in India as the V-Cross in early 2021.

Euro NCAP has announced its latest set of crash test results. In the new batch of tests conducted by the independent body, the 2020 Isuzu D-max pick-up truck has bagged five-stars. The 2020 Isuzu D-Max was revealed in late 2019 and has gone on sale internationally. The model is expected to be launched in India soon which would be branded with the V-Cross suffix in the market. The manufacturer has confirmed its arrival as the official website consists of a dedicated page mentioning its arrival soon. Australian NCAP had already tested the D-Max pickup truck, this is a second test to confirm is capabilities for the European market. However, some features on the vehicle may not be offered on the India spec car.

The Isuzu D-Max received a total of 32.2 points for Adult occupant protection with 84% in evaluation. For child occupant protection the D-Max scored 42.2 points or 86%. For pedestrian safety, the D-Max was awarded 37.6 points with an evaluation of 69%. Thanks to the driver-assist functions equipped with the vehicle, NCAP awarded it 13.4 points with a score of 83% for safety assist. The score resulted in the 5-star rating for the Isuzu D-Max.

After the evaluation of the vehicle, Euro NCAP’s report mentions that the passenger compartment remained stable in the offset frontal test. While overall the dummy protections were recorded to be safe, the measurements showed weak protection of the driver’s right knee. Some localised areas showed high deformation and the score for the test was penalised for the risk this represented to the opposing vehicle. In the more severe side pole impact, protection was good and the D-MAX scored maximum points in this part of the assessment. The D-MAX is equipped with a centre airbag to protect against occupant-to-occupant interaction in side impacts. This system worked well in Euro NCAP’s test, with good protection of the head for both front seat occupants.

