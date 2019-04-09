All-new Hyundai Venue design sketches out! Connectivity features to be revealed today

The all-new Hyundai Venue design sketches have been released ahead of the reveal of the connectivity features. This is the first time that the company has released the official design sketches of the SUV and the images give a clear idea of how the vehicle will look like from outside and inside. Going into the details, the front end of the Hyundai Venue seems similar to that of the Kona. The SUV will come with a massive grille up front along with sleek LED DRLs just the like the ones that you must have seen on the Tata Harrier. The fenders and wheel arches look a bit amplified and these will be toned down in the production version.

Hyundai Venue rear

The front bumper looks muscular too and the overall design looks butch and appealing. The teaser videos have already revealed that the upcoming Hyundai Venue will come with squarish DRLs and the headlamps will be housed inside. Another highlight on the exterior front is the roof rails that make the SUV look even more appealing. The upcoming Hyundai Venue will get a dual tone cabin along with smart connectivity features that will be revealed today. The SUV will come with Blue Link technology with some India specific features that will give it an edge over its competition.

Hyundai Venue interiors

The Blue Link tech will come with multiple remotely operated functions. The Hyundai Venue will arrive as India's first connected car and will go up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and Ford EcoSport in the segment. In terms of connectivity features though, the Hyundai Venue will compete with the likes of the MG Hector. The upcoming Hyundai Venue will make its debut in India on 17th April with an official launch scheduled in May.

