All-new Hyundai Venue compact SUV unveiled: In-built SIM, 33 smart features & more on India’s first connected car

The all-new Hyundai Venue compact SUV has been unveiled finally in grand style amid the Arabian sea. The Venue made its global debut today at a cruise ship in India and 2019 New York Motor Show simultaneously. The biggest highlight of the Hyundai Venue is the company's Blue Link technology that comes with as many as 33 features. Interestingly, 10 of these features have been made India specific and hence, the Indian customers will an exclusive have access to some segment features. The Blue Link technology comes with an in-built and tamper-proof device powered by Vodafone-Idea eSIM and a Cloud-based Voice Recognition platform from Global Al (Artificial Intelligence) Company. The company announced that the Blue Link services will be complimentary for the first three years and post which the customers can further renew the services.

Also Read: Hyundai Venue India unveil Highlights: Vitara Brezza, EcoSport challenger gets smart connected features



Hyundai Venue rear

The higher variants of the Venue will get a sunroof as well. The upcoming Hyundai Venue will get power from three engine options. First, a 1.0-litre petrol engine will be good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 118 bhp and 172 Nm. Then, there is a bigger displacement 1.2-litre petrol engine on offer that will produce 82 bhp of power and 115 Nm of torque. Last but definitely not the least, the Venue will get a 1.4-litre diesel engine that will shed out a maximum power output of 89 bhp while the peak torque is rated at 220 Nm.

Hyundai Venue to launch in May

Speaking of the gearbox, the 1.0-litre petrol engine on the Hyundai Venue compact SUV gets two options in the form of a seven-speed DCT and six-speed manual transmission. Secondly, the 1.2-litre petrol motor will come linked to a five-speed manual transmission and last, the 1.4-litre diesel engine will get a six-speed manual gearbox. In terms of safety, the upcoming Hyundai Venue gets features like dual front airbags along with seat belt reminder, ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) with EBD, speed alert system and rear parking sensors.

Hyundai Venue cabin

Commenting on the unveiling of Hyundai Venue, S 5 Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said that today Hyundai is glad to unveil the Hyundai Venue - India's First Connected SUV at the most unique Venue. Hyundai Motor India is committed to lead the Indian Auto Industry by introducing world-class product. Hyundai Venue will create quality time for customers making their life a Happy Life. Being India's First Connected SUV not only makes Hyundai Venue a New Benchmark in the segment but also demonstrates Hyundai's unwavering emphasis on offering the highest quality and feature-rich products to the customers. He added that Hyundai believes the Venue will enable ease of life and empower the customers to have a safer, connected and more versatile car ownership experience. The advanced and intelligent Hyundai Blue Link will offer the customers control of their vehicle even when they are away from it.

The upcoming Hyundai Venue will be launched in India reportedly on 21st May and the price announcement will take place on the same day so stay tuned with us for all the action. For the latest auto news and reviews, visit our official Express Drives YouTube channel. Subscribe now!