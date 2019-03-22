Hyundai Styx spied in a teaser: Creta maker’s compact SUV may leave Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV 300 worried

The all-new Hyundai Styx has appeared very recently in the company's latest teaser video. The upcoming Hyundai's compact SUV will come based on the Carlino concept that was showcased in India at the Auto Expo 2016. The upcoming Hyundai Styx will get featured in a series of videos by the brand in which one can see the SUV undergoing test runs across multiple locations in India. The latest video shared by Hyundai on its social media platforms ends with a confirmation that the next one will be about the SUV being driven across the Aravalli range. In the latest teaser video, the Hyundai Styx can be seen heavily covered in camouflage and hence, the exact visual details of the SUV still remain a mystery.

Watch the upcoming Hyundai Styx first teaser video here:

The upcoming Hyundai Styx will be positioned in the company's product portfolio below the Creta and will primarily lock horns with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Mahindra XUV300 in the segment. The upcoming Styx sub-compact SUV will get three engine options. First, a 1.4-litre petrol engine that will be good for developing a maximum power output of 100 bhp. Second, there will be a 1.4-litre diesel engine that will produce 90 bhp and last, a new and smaller 1.0-litre petrol motor that will shed 100 bhp. The 1.4-litre petrol and diesel engines are expected to come mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, the 1.0-litre unit is expected to get a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

The upcoming Hyundai Styx is expected to come with multiple segment first features like ventilated front seats. The cabin is expected to get a large touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. A sunroof and a reverse parking camera are expected to be on offer on the higher variants along with seven airbags. The SUV is expected to be launched in India by May this year. More details on the Hyundai Styx are expected to be revealed in the next videos.

