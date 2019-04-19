All new Hyundai Sonata debuts in New York: VW Passat, Skoda Superb rival in India soon

While the Hyundai Venue has been the rage this week when it was debuted at the New York International Auto Show and an exclusive India debut at the same time, another new Hyundai was also showcased at the event in the Big Apple which didn’t get as much attention.

The 2020 Hyundai Sonata made its debut for the global market in New York. What sets the brand new Sonata from its predecessors is its dramatic styling change. The sedan sheds its discreet look for an edgier design. This is mostly due to the wide grille flanked by aggressive and sharp headlamps, with a sleek air dam at the chin of the bumper that runs across the width of the car. The day time running lamps extend from the headlamps to the crease in the bonnet. The sedan has a sloping coupe-like roofline with a notchback like silhouette. At the back, the Sonata features a new aggressive design as well. The styling is sharp, aggressive and yet it looks elegant and sporty as well. The rear bumper gets an aggressively styled diffuser and the tail lamps also runs across the width of the car. Hyundai will offer the Sonata in three options of 16, 17 or 18-inch alloy wheels.

The interior of the 2020 Sonata is also brand new and gets an intelligent sound system by Bose. The Sonata is also equipped with Hyundai’s Blue Link connectivity system. At the centre of the dash lies a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with a split screen feature, while the instrument cluster is also a 12.3-inch digital screen.

The American market gets two petrol engines which include a 1.6-litre turbo, and naturally aspirated 2.5-litre engine options both of which will be offered with an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Hyundai will begin production of the 2020 Sonata later this year for the American market and will be produced in at Hyundai Motor’s manufacturing facility in Alabama. As for its arrival in India, Hyundai is yet to confirm a timeline for the new Sonata, but it seems likely that it could find its way to Indian shored next year to take on the Skoda Superb, Volkswagen Passat, Honda Accord Hybrid and the Toyota Camry Hybrid.