All-New Hyundai Santro details out! AMT, CNG variant and detailed cabin images

All-new 2018 Hyundai Santro is now merely a few days from its launch on 23rd October. Hyundai India today revealed more details of its most popular hatchback in India, starting with the new Santro bookings. The first 50,000 customers will avail a booking amount of Rs 11,100. Pre-booking of the all-new Santro will begin online starting 10th October to 22nd October. Hyundai Santro will come with a 3-year/1 lakh km warranty, along with 3-year roadside assistance and doorstep service facility.

The all-new 2018 Hyundai Santro will be powered by a 1.1-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. The new Santro will be the first ever Hyundai product to feature a Hyundai-developed AMT gearbox and it will also be available with a factory-fitted CNG kit.

When it comes to safety, the new Hyundai Santro will boast of ABS (anti-lock braking system) with EBD (electronic brake distribution) and driver-side airbag as standard fitment. Besides these, the new Santro is underpinned with a new platform that uses high strength steel.

2018 Hyundai Santro will retain the Santro's tallboy stance, promising space and headroom, a high seating position that allows better visibility, and practical ergonomics. The Santro will be the first in the segment to offer air-conditioning vents for the rear passengers as well.

On the inside, the new 2018 Hyundai Santro will be far more premium than its predecessor, featuring a 17.64 cm touchscreen infotainment system that supports smartphone connectivity through Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and MirrorLink. The system also features voice recognition and rear parking camera display on the screen. Like the new Hyundai Verna, the new Santro also features Hyundai's 'Eco Coating Technology' that prevents odour to develop in the AC evaporator.