All-new Hyundai i20 off to a roaring start with more than 10,000 bookings

Hyundai has got more than 20 per cent bookings for the turbo version which also happens to be available only with a 6-speed iMT or 7-speed DCT.

By:November 5, 2020 1:47 PM

The all-new Hyundai i20 has been launched today. The model launch was slightly delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic but then Hyundai India did a digital one. Bookings for the car had started a few weeks ago. However, we have come to know a little secret. The all-new i20 has garnered more than 10,000 bookings. The numbers are expected to increase big-time with now the prices being announced. Hyundai has priced the car between Rs 6,79,900 – Rs 11,17,900, ex-showroom. These prices seem introductory and could be increased in a month’s time. Hyundai India will start deliveries in a few days from now. There is a confirmation that more than 20 per cent of the bookings for the higher-strung turbo petrol engine variants. The new i20 range starts from the Magna and proceeds to the Sportz, Asta and Asta (O).

Not only does the car look stunning to say the least, but it also has three engine options and four transmissions. If we start with the most affordable version, it is the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated motor that is good for 83hp of power and 114Nm of torque. It can be paired with a 5-speed manual or a CVT. With the latter, the power output increases to 88hp but torque stays the same. There is also the 1.5-litre diesel motor that is good for 98hp of power and 240Nm. Only a 6-speed manual transmission is available with this engine. As for the 1.0-litre turbo petrol, there is a 120hp on offer along with 173Nm. There is no manual option here but only a 6-speed iMT or 7-speed DCT.

Claimed mileage of the 1.2 manual is 20.35kmpl while that of the iVT is 19.65kmpl. If one looks at the diesel, it is claimed to be the most efficient 1.5 around with a mileage of 25.2kmpl. The turbo petrol returns 20.25kmpl. Hyundai claims that the 0-100kmph time is 9.9 seconds.

Other details and features of the Hyundai i20 can be found in this launch link .

