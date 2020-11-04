All-new Hyundai i20 launching tomorrow: Expected Price, Specs, Features and more

The Hyundai i20 is finally going launch in India. Hyundai will officially unveil the new i20 and also announce the prices of the hatchback tomorrow. Here is what we expect from Hyundai with the i20.

The Hyundai i20 has been given a full generation update. The 2020 Hyundai i20 will be launched in India tomorrow. The i20 is all-new and will come with a line of brand new engines, transmissions and features. But most importantly, the i20 will sport a brand new look using Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ global design language. The older generation model has been discontinued, and Hyundai is already accepting bookings for the brand new model. The vehicle has already gone on sale internationally. The new i20 is longer, wider and offer a longer wheelbase than the outgoing model. This means that the vehicle has been redesigned completely from the ground up.

Powering the all-new Hyundai i20 is expected to be the same line of engines offered with the Hyundai Venue. The i20 will be offered with a 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel as standard. However, following Hyundai latest trend, a Turbo model with the 1.0-litre 3-Cylinder T-GDI engine will be available as well. Hyundai on its website has confirmed that the i20 will come equipped with the Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT), Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT), 7-Speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) and Manual Transmissions. In addition, the automaker has also confirmed that the model will be available in four variants across the three engine options — Magna, Sportz, Asta and Asta (O) variants.

Colour options on the all-new i20 have also been revealed. There will be six single-tone colour options on the i20 which include — Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Fiery Red, Starry Night (blue), and Metallic Copper. The Polar White with Black Roof and Fiery Red with Black Roof dual-tone options will also be available. But, the dual-tone colours are likely to be reserved for the ‘Turbo’ model.

The look of the India-spec version is similar to the international model. However, there are subtle touches to meet Indian tastes and requirements. At the front, the model will have a sharp design with the large Hyundai signature grille, flanked by LED headlamps. At the rear, the Z-shapes LED tail lamps will feature a chrome insert which runs across the width of the tail-gate. While diamond cut alloy wheels will be offered on the top-spec model, the design may be a different and a touch smaller in size. Additionally, the i20 will offer a digital TFT screen instrument cluster and an electric sunroof.

The Hyundai i20 is the pioneer of the premium hatchback segment in India. Since the i20 was introduced, rivals have come about in the form of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza, Tata Altroz, Volkswagen Polo and the Honda Jazz. Prices for the all-new i20 are likely to be in the range of Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.