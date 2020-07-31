All-new Hyundai i20 in India could get music system from Mercedes-Benz, Audi cars

The new i20 will also come with an updated application of Hyundai connected car technology. This update might also be offered as an upgrade to existing Bluelink-equipped car customers as well.

The all-new Hyundai i20 launch in India is on track. During a recent interaction we were given this information that the new Hyundai i20 launch will happen in the festive season. The car is built on an all-new platform and will likely be launched in India in September. While there is more space, gizmos expected – this is a Hyundai after all – engine options too will be new. For the petrol, there will be the regular 1.2-litre naturally aspirated unit, a 1.0-litre turbo petrol with a relatively higher power rating than the Venue/Nios and a 1.5-litre diesel. Separately, there could also be the choice of 6-speed manual, DCT and CVT. Express Drives has learnt that the all-new Hyundai i20 could come with a new Bose sound system as its infotainment. Globally, the new i20 comes with this 8-speaker music system. There will be Super65 speakers installed in the front doors for the enhanced audio experience.

This music system, perhaps in the same form, was also available with few Mercedes-Benz as well as Audi premium cars as well. Not only this, the new i20 will also come with an updated application of Hyundai connected car technology. The Bluelink interface itself will be changed and the icons will be presented in blue with a black background. Time, weather as well as navigation will be displayed. An enhanced dark mode will also be offered to customers. Globally traffic density will also be displayed though in the Indian market, we aren’t sure if this will be offered. Existing customers using the Bluelink-equipped cars might also get the chance to upgrade to the new tech shortly.

As far as the current Hyundai i20 is concerned, the car is sold in a petrol-manual guise. Hyundai discontinued the superb 1.4-litre diesel motor. Are you excited for the new Hyundai i20? Do let us know.

